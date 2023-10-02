Update v0.12.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12333639 · Last edited 2 October 2023 – 10:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Hi!

Here’s a hotfix for yesterday’s update.

There was a bug where upgrades in chests from the Bat Staff broke the game.

Some texts were misspelled.

Blud’s Ultimate has been buffed. Damage numbers have also been enlarged so you can easily identify them.

Blud's Ultimate was not being unlocked in the Glossary.

Energy Rod no longer activates inside Gnöki’s Realm.

You may now enable/disable the visual event features with your keyboard or controller.

On Thursday we will update with new QoL and suggestions you made last week.

Cheers!

