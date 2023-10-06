 Skip to content

USC: Counterforce update for 6 October 2023

Content update -- v0.40.0a, build 231002

Content update -- v0.40.0a, build 231002

Patchnotes via Steam Community

USC:CF v0.40.0a, build 231002

NEW

  • Over 50 new icons for equipment items!

  • New map/environment type: Spaceship

    • Two new unique map types are now available in Single Mission mode: "Recon vessel" and "Ring space station"
    • Single Missions in this environment yield extra Insulators, Batteries, and Electrical components
    • New visuals, previously only seen and playable in the Tutorial, plus:

  • New GAMEPLAY MECHANICS: hull breach/decompression

    • Happens when an outer wall of a Spaceship environment is destroyed
    • Warning lights and sounds, as well as grid overlay info will signal this
    • Currently there's no method available to repair the hull once it is compromised, but specific tools will be added at a later time
    • All connected areas will start to lose atmosphere each Turn; a small room is decompressed instantly, while a larger area will be decompressed through a few Turns
    • During decompression, movement AP cost for ALL units is increased by 4 (!)
    • After decompression (no more air left), all fires will be instantly put out (and new ones cannot start), any incendiary and acidic damage/effect is nullified, and ALL units starting their Turn in the area will receive 20 Cryo buildup (this is applied before Cryo buildup is halved)
    • The aliens will NOT try to destroy outer walls
    • Closing a door in a decompressed area will restore atmosphere in the sealed room instantly

  • New Operation: "Onboard invasion", taking place on a space station in the new environment

  • New item: High-Caliber Auto-Turret

    • A versatile ballistic turret making use of the HCB ammunition
    • Has free-pattern single shot, a more powerful star-pattern single-target burst, and sweep-pattern multi-target burst attacks (yes, 2.5x damage at point blank range ;D)
    • Get it by completing the new Operation, or as a craftable for a nearly perfect run on at least Hard difficulty in Defend the Base!

  • New object in Defend the Base: High-Caliber Auto-Turret. See above.

  • New object in Defend the Base: Biosign Radar. Automatically scans the whole area for biosigns every Turn.

  • New object in Defend the Base: MediPad. Provides continuous healing and hazard treatment for a friendly unit standing on it.

  • New object in Defend the Base: Barricade. A movable, fireproof, half-height defensive object that provides cover and can withstand a fair amount of damage.

  • A few new decorative objects, with much more to come! (This is the reason for the size of the update, as new graphical assets have been added.)

BALANCE CHANGES

  • Defend the Base!

    • Adjusted the number of enemies per difficulty level (1.25x, 1.1x, 0.9x, and 0.8x of former base value, respectively, for Beginner, Standard, Hard, and Ultimate)
  • Structure scanner
    • Base AP cost reduced to 15 (down from 20)

  • Biosign scanner

    • Base AP cost reduced to 10 (down from 30)
    • Range increased to 15 (up from 10)
    • Deep scan range increased to 10 (up from 5)

  • Bulleteer (SMG) "Triple Fire":

    • Reduced base AP cost to 9 (from 10)
    • Increased effective range to 10 (from 8)
    • Increased accuracy to 7 (from 5)
    • Reduced spread to 12 (from 15)
    • Increased random damage to 35 (from 25)
    • Increased impact force to 30 (from 25)
    • It is now slightly more effective against structure (walls, doors)

  • Single Missions in the Mines or Planet surface environment will now yield an additional 7 Insulators (base value)

FIXES

  • Fixed a critical bug where a Defend the Base! game could become corrupted if you started it after exiting a mission with any active nests in it
  • Fixed a bug where if you left items in the Stash while playing an Operation, a dialog would pop up between Phases asking you if you wanted to continue, where if you chose "No", the game would lock up (fix: the dialog will not pop up between Phases at all, now)
  • Fixed a bug where passing multiple movable objects by in succession would cause lagging briefly
  • Fixed a bug in Hardcore mode where the game would hang on saving the game when you failed a mission (on the last marine being killed)

