Content update -- v0.40.0a, build 231002

USC:CF v0.40.0a, build 231002

NEW

Over 50 new icons for equipment items!

New map/environment type: Spaceship Two new unique map types are now available in Single Mission mode: "Recon vessel" and "Ring space station"

Single Missions in this environment yield extra Insulators, Batteries, and Electrical components

New visuals, previously only seen and playable in the Tutorial, plus:

New GAMEPLAY MECHANICS: hull breach/decompression Happens when an outer wall of a Spaceship environment is destroyed

Warning lights and sounds, as well as grid overlay info will signal this

Currently there's no method available to repair the hull once it is compromised, but specific tools will be added at a later time

All connected areas will start to lose atmosphere each Turn; a small room is decompressed instantly, while a larger area will be decompressed through a few Turns

During decompression, movement AP cost for ALL units is increased by 4 (!)

After decompression (no more air left), all fires will be instantly put out (and new ones cannot start), any incendiary and acidic damage/effect is nullified, and ALL units starting their Turn in the area will receive 20 Cryo buildup (this is applied before Cryo buildup is halved)

The aliens will NOT try to destroy outer walls

Closing a door in a decompressed area will restore atmosphere in the sealed room instantly

New Operation: "Onboard invasion", taking place on a space station in the new environment

New item: High-Caliber Auto-Turret A versatile ballistic turret making use of the HCB ammunition

Has free-pattern single shot, a more powerful star-pattern single-target burst, and sweep-pattern multi-target burst attacks (yes, 2.5x damage at point blank range ;D)

Get it by completing the new Operation, or as a craftable for a nearly perfect run on at least Hard difficulty in Defend the Base!

New object in Defend the Base: High-Caliber Auto-Turret. See above.

New object in Defend the Base: Biosign Radar. Automatically scans the whole area for biosigns every Turn.

New object in Defend the Base: MediPad. Provides continuous healing and hazard treatment for a friendly unit standing on it.

New object in Defend the Base: Barricade. A movable, fireproof, half-height defensive object that provides cover and can withstand a fair amount of damage.