Content update -- v0.40.0a, build 231002

NEW
-
Over 50 new icons for equipment items!
-
New map/environment type: Spaceship
- Two new unique map types are now available in Single Mission mode: "Recon vessel" and "Ring space station"
- Single Missions in this environment yield extra Insulators, Batteries, and Electrical components
- New visuals, previously only seen and playable in the Tutorial, plus:
-
New GAMEPLAY MECHANICS: hull breach/decompression
- Happens when an outer wall of a Spaceship environment is destroyed
- Warning lights and sounds, as well as grid overlay info will signal this
- Currently there's no method available to repair the hull once it is compromised, but specific tools will be added at a later time
- All connected areas will start to lose atmosphere each Turn; a small room is decompressed instantly, while a larger area will be decompressed through a few Turns
- During decompression, movement AP cost for ALL units is increased by 4 (!)
- After decompression (no more air left), all fires will be instantly put out (and new ones cannot start), any incendiary and acidic damage/effect is nullified, and ALL units starting their Turn in the area will receive 20 Cryo buildup (this is applied before Cryo buildup is halved)
- The aliens will NOT try to destroy outer walls
- Closing a door in a decompressed area will restore atmosphere in the sealed room instantly
-
New Operation: "Onboard invasion", taking place on a space station in the new environment
-
New item: High-Caliber Auto-Turret
- A versatile ballistic turret making use of the HCB ammunition
- Has free-pattern single shot, a more powerful star-pattern single-target burst, and sweep-pattern multi-target burst attacks (yes, 2.5x damage at point blank range ;D)
- Get it by completing the new Operation, or as a craftable for a nearly perfect run on at least Hard difficulty in Defend the Base!
-
New object in Defend the Base: High-Caliber Auto-Turret. See above.
-
New object in Defend the Base: Biosign Radar. Automatically scans the whole area for biosigns every Turn.
-
New object in Defend the Base: MediPad. Provides continuous healing and hazard treatment for a friendly unit standing on it.
-
New object in Defend the Base: Barricade. A movable, fireproof, half-height defensive object that provides cover and can withstand a fair amount of damage.
-
A few new decorative objects, with much more to come! (This is the reason for the size of the update, as new graphical assets have been added.)
BALANCE CHANGES
-
Defend the Base!
- Adjusted the number of enemies per difficulty level (1.25x, 1.1x, 0.9x, and 0.8x of former base value, respectively, for Beginner, Standard, Hard, and Ultimate)
- Structure scanner
- Base AP cost reduced to 15 (down from 20)
-
Biosign scanner
- Base AP cost reduced to 10 (down from 30)
- Range increased to 15 (up from 10)
- Deep scan range increased to 10 (up from 5)
-
Bulleteer (SMG) "Triple Fire":
- Reduced base AP cost to 9 (from 10)
- Increased effective range to 10 (from 8)
- Increased accuracy to 7 (from 5)
- Reduced spread to 12 (from 15)
- Increased random damage to 35 (from 25)
- Increased impact force to 30 (from 25)
- It is now slightly more effective against structure (walls, doors)
-
Single Missions in the Mines or Planet surface environment will now yield an additional 7 Insulators (base value)
FIXES
- Fixed a critical bug where a Defend the Base! game could become corrupted if you started it after exiting a mission with any active nests in it
- Fixed a bug where if you left items in the Stash while playing an Operation, a dialog would pop up between Phases asking you if you wanted to continue, where if you chose "No", the game would lock up (fix: the dialog will not pop up between Phases at all, now)
- Fixed a bug where passing multiple movable objects by in succession would cause lagging briefly
- Fixed a bug in Hardcore mode where the game would hang on saving the game when you failed a mission (on the last marine being killed)
