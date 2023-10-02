 Skip to content

Koala Kids Golf update for 2 October 2023

Balance Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12333513 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay Changes:

  • Booster Pads and Mushrooms are temporarily disabled after use (30 second timer) (To avoid infinite loops)
  • Combos capped to 30 per turn, after which the Koala gets Exhausted and loses control (in Score Attack and One Shot Wonder)
  • Combo Point Bonus capped to 100 (>20 Combo = 100p instead of 105, 110, 115 etc)
  • Snow Cannon Auto-shoot timer adjusted (3 -> 5 sec)

Levels:

  • Small changes to Green Hills
  • Small changes to Jungle Jam
  • Small changes to Icy River
  • Small Changes to Wildlands
  • Small changes to Frogs Marsh

Rebalance Challenges:

  • Re-balanced some of the Platinum Achievements (Score Attack, One Shot Wonder)
  • Changed Gold Star: Merry Go Round (3000 -> 2800)

