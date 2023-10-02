Balance Update

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Gameplay Changes:
- Booster Pads and Mushrooms are temporarily disabled after use (30 second timer) (To avoid infinite loops)
- Combos capped to 30 per turn, after which the Koala gets Exhausted and loses control (in Score Attack and One Shot Wonder)
- Combo Point Bonus capped to 100 (>20 Combo = 100p instead of 105, 110, 115 etc)
- Snow Cannon Auto-shoot timer adjusted (3 -> 5 sec)
Levels:
- Small changes to Green Hills
- Small changes to Jungle Jam
- Small changes to Icy River
- Small Changes to Wildlands
- Small changes to Frogs Marsh
Rebalance Challenges:
- Re-balanced some of the Platinum Achievements (Score Attack, One Shot Wonder)
- Changed Gold Star: Merry Go Round (3000 -> 2800)
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update