A new Sanbox Mode + a free 18+ DLC for Creature Lab available now!

Hi, tireless fringe experimentators!

The long-awaited big update for Creature Lab is in! And it will allow you to tinker with nearly every aspect of your playthrough with the Sandbox Mode. You can make it easier, you can make it harder, and you can do a bit of cheating to have fun with the game your way!

Some of you had the chance to test the main attraction - Sandbox Mode - during playtests and we're grateful for your feedback. Now the full mode is available for your pleasure. We hope you will enjoy it tremendously. We also added a large variety of fixes you can check in the patch notes at the end of this post.

For the most stable experience with new features, we advise creating new save files. The new features will work with other saves, but a new save guarantees the best performance.

But this is not all we have in store for you today! We even have an adult-only surprise courtesy of Madmind Studio. Thanks to this cooperation, the main character of their acclaimed title Succubus will be available to you in a free 18+ DLC as an exclusive creature!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/985830/SUCCUBUS/

Please enjoy a snippet of our new features with this teaser trailer:

So what exactly will you get today for your enjoyment? Let's sum it up!

Sanbox Mode

allows you to set a large number of parameters to your liking. You can start a new game in Sanbox Mode or move your existing playtrough to Sanbox Mode. Among many things, you can:

set the investigation multiplier and panic multiplier,

set the investigation and panic to the selected value during gameplay,

set the total population on the map and its weekly increase,

opt for instant limb creation,

opt for universal mutant DNA,

get unlimited Dark Web tokens,

spawn random element, elixir, mutagen, or body.

Using Sandbox Mode parameter settings, you can tailor your game to anything you want and have unlimited fun in whatever way you like.

Please be mindful that choosing the Sanbox Mode turns off the Story Mode. You also cannot get achievements when playing in Sandbox Mode.

New visual effects on creatures

You may notice that your creatures got... more colorful. Or that they have horns or strange growths on their bodies. Or maybe became slightly electric, or are oozing pretty visible clouds of stank. Yes, your creatures just got much more mutated. Now they acquire new visual effects based on their composition. In addition to existing possibilities with limb swaps, you can create some truly bizarre monsters. Because even mad scientists need diverse looks for their favorite creations!

Free 18+ Succubus DLC

Want to spice up your gameplay? Thanks to our collaboration with Madmind Studio, you can add a true queen of Hell to your creature roster! She can spawn in the body chamber in place of the mutant you were making, so be on watch for this hellish beauty. The more mutants you make, the higher the chance for her to appear. The Succubus is as imposing as it is alluring. She will surely stand out from your collection of more corpse-like creatures. Of course, she also works as any other creature, which means you can upgrade her with different limbs as well! That also means you can grow her limbs in the incubator as well.

The Succubus DLC can be downloaded separately here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2447620/Creature_Lab__Succubus_Monster_Pack/

Patch notes for the update:

Added Sandbox Mode

Added new visual effects for creatures based on mutagen used

Fixed map freeze during sending mutants/scientists on a mission

Fixed population not refreshing after skipping a day

Adjusted wrong reading of difficulty level after loading a save, which caused issues with mutant logic

Added the possibility of sending out mutants to missions on Hard and Insane even if they don't have the required efficiency

Adjusted the game not passing the mission to achieve 85 Panic if the player achieved exactly 85 Panic

Adjusted the level of Investigation viewed on the mission screen is not the same as the Investigation level viewed directly from the lab

Fixed missing bodies when loading the game

Removed the prompt for opening/closing the doors appearing on the loading screen

Fixed mutant health extending beyond the mutant's health bar

Fixed the game showing different names for the same type of limb

Removed the block of progress if the action was performed just before the prompt with the tutorial message

Fixed the mission summary window remaining on-screen after closing the secret computer

Fixed the frozen Mixturopedia/Creaturopedia window instances

Removed the possibility of picking back the body when it is eaten by the worm

Fixed the incorrect wall collider in cave areas

Fixed the automated alembic filling the bottle that's already filled instead of an empty one

Fixed the text in the frame of mission selection extending beyond the frame in the Polish version of the game

Removed the local instances of z-fighting

Removed the wrongly-attached name Tutorial from the story-related prompts

Adjusted the floating effect on the mug if placed next to the alembic instead of an empty bottle

Fixed the possibility of failure of creating the Ultimate Mutagen if the mixer was filled with a mixture before the story prompt

Adjusted the collision with the wall poster not stopping the sprint

Removed the possibility of starting a "Fight the army" type of mission in a district with zero military presence

Added the missing M letter to the Military FAQ entry

Adjusted the font being too small on in-game buttons in widescreen resolutions

Fixed the issue with the player camera moving right while using the operation table

Fixed the Army Munitions Sabotage token having no effect

Fixed the camera clipping in the bathroom due to incorrect collider position

Removed a code fragment visible when browsing FAQ

Fixed incorrect ladder collisions

Fixed the infinite mutagen glitch of the incubator - after using a mutagen to make a limb and loading a save, the game fills the incubator again with the same mutagen

Fixed an instance when after loading the right limb we were growing in the incubator we turned to a left limb

Adjusted the hospital not appearing on the map after skipping a day and showing only after zooming back and forth or skipping another day

The equipment icon doesn't show on the map if you didn't interact with the map beforehand

We hope that you will enjoy all the new content and this new face of Creature Lab! Now go experiment with all the parameters and make weird mutants with new visuals!

And remember that you can ask us directly about anything via Discord:

