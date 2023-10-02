The small update 23.10.02 adds several bugfixes, improvements, and a new dungeon area:

When you go to the secret mine area in Manastyr, and to the purple forest in the east of that area, you can talk with an NPC in the bottom right to get to a new area. Ryen has to be levle 45+ to be allowed to go into the new area.

In the new area, you have to fight monsters for "fuel" to activate switches, which'll make a boss enemy appear with a special combat style. This unique threat can be avoided for a while if you figure out the "trick" to deal with it.

The boss always drops 1 of 3 different equipment pieces. The two heavy armors can be used to fuse them together to one of two legendary heavy armors at the nature raid anvil screen. This crafting is always successful. The first result is random between the two option, the second attempt will always give you the missing legendary armor. Afterwards it becomes unavailable.

A bug which caused Ryen to be stuck looking into one direction after events at the time skip screen was fixed.

I added the option to use 1, 5, or all materials of the selected kind of bait while fishing in the nature raid dungeon. If it's a valid bait, you get the catch in the same amount.

I added the option to disassemble raid gun attachements in the fire raid anvil screen, and to craft the legendary AP Bullet Upgrade with purple weapon parts.

Less messages will show when planting crops in the nature raid dungeon now, if you have unlocked Kiki's challenge. (Which unlocks when you talk with her after defeating all three nature raid bosses.) Since the messages give the hint at what you have to do for the plants to grow, I didn't want them to disappear immediately, but at the point you defeated all three bosses, you should probably know how things work in the dungeon.