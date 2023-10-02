NavalArt Update V097

New Parts
• German 533mm Quadruple Torpedo Launcher (Opened)
• German 533mm Quadruple Torpedo Launcher (Semi Enclosed)
• German 533mm Quadruple Torpedo Launcher (Enclosed)
• German 5.6m Motor Boat
• German 7.5m Motor Boat
• German 8.2m Motor Boat
• German 9.2m Motor Boat
• British 20in Spotlight
• British 40in Spotlight
• German 1540mm Spotlight
• German Small Spotlight
• Italian Funnel I
• Italian Funnel II
• American Cruiser Funnel III
• British Funnel I
• British Funnel II
• Soviet Funnel I
• French Funnel I
• Japanese Funnel III
• Japanese Funnel IV
• Japanese Funnel V
• French Funnel II
• Japanese 8m Motor Boat
• Japanese 9m Motor Boat
• Japanese 12m Motor Boat
• American 35ft Boat
• American Higgings LCVP
• Japanese Shinyo Kamikaze Boat
• American CXAM Radar
• Soviet KDP2-8 8m Rangefinder
• Soviet KDP2-8 8m Rangefinder
• American SK-2 Radar
• Japanese Type21 Radar Mod4
• Japanese Type94 HA Rangefinder
• American XAF Radar
• Japanese Type94-1 4.5m Rangefinder
• Japanese Type95 MG Rangefinder I
• Japanese Type95 MG Rangefinder II
• Japanese Type96 1.5m Rangefinder
• Japanese Type22 Radar
• Japanese Type22 Radar Mod4
• Soviet 100mm Ak100 Naval Gun
• British Type 910 Fire Control Radar
• Soviet 76mm Ak726 Twin Turrets
• Japanese Type13 Aerial-search Radar
• Soviet 100mm CM5 Quad Turrets (BL-127K)
• British 406mm /45 16in Mk1
• Soviet 100mm B-34 Turret
• Swedish 57mm L/70 Bofors Mk3 Auto Cannon
• Italian Otobreda 127/64 LW Naval Gun
• Japanese 203mm/50 3rd Year Type Twin Turrets (No.2 Model D with rangefinders)
• Japanese 203mm/50 3rd Year Type Twin Turrets (No.2 Model D)
• Japanese 203mm/50 3rd Year Type Twin Turrets (No.1 Model C with rangefinders)
• Japanese 203mm/50 3rd Year Type Twin Turrets (No.1 Model C)
• Japanese 203mm/50 3rd Year Type Single Turret(No.1 Model A)
• German 150mm SK C/28 Single Turret (MPL/35)
• Japanese 410mm/45 Prototype Quad Turrets
• Japanese 155mm/60 3rd Year Type Triple Turrets(with rangefinders)
• Japanese 155mm/60 3rd Year Type Triple Turrets
• Japanese 305mm/50 41st Year Type Twin Turrets
• Japanese 305mm/45 41st Year Type Twin Turrets
• Soviet 152mm/57 B-38 Triple Turrets(Radar)
• Soviet 152mm/57 B-38 Triple Turrets
• Japanese 127mm/40 Type89 Twin Turrets(A1-Mod2)
• Japanese 127mm/40 Type89 Twin Turrets(A1-Mod1)
• French 274mm Pre-Dreadnought Single Turret
• French 274mm Pre-Dreadnought Twin Turrets
• French 305mm Pre-Dreadnought Single Turret
• French 139mm Pre-Dreadnought Single Turret(Port)
• French 139mm Pre-Dreadnought Single Turret(Starboard)
• Soviet 100mm/56 SM-39 Twin Turrets
• British 203mm/50 Mark I* Twin Turrets
• British 114mm MK8 Mod0 Turret
• British 120mm/50 QF Mark XI Twin Turrets (Mark XX Mount)
• British 133mm/50 QF Mark I Twin Turrets (RP10 Mark 1 Mount)
• British 133mm/50 QF Mark I Twin Turrets
• Finnish 105mm/50 Borfors Twin Turrets
• Chinese 130mm HPJ-45 Naval Gun
• American 457mm/48 Mark I Twin Turrets
• Chinese 130mm HPJ-45A Naval Gun
• American 203mm/55 Mark9 Triple Turrets
• Italian 20mm Model 1935 Anti-Air Gun
• France 13.2mm Hotchkiss Quad-Barrel Anti-Air Gun
• German 20mm L65 C30 Anti-Air Gun
• German 20mm FlaK 38 Anti-Air Gun (Army Shield)
• German 20mm FlaK 38 Anti-Air Gun (Naval Shield)
• German 20mm FlaK 38 Anti-Air Gun (Army)
• Chinese 30mm HPJ-12 7-Barrels CIWS
• French 37mm "ACAD" Anti-Air Gun Mle1936
• Amercian 20mm "Oerlikon" Mark24 Dual Anti-Air Gun
• French 37mm M1933 Anti-Air Gun
• British 40mm Bofors MarkVI Sextuple Anti-Air Guns
• American 127mm/54 Mk45 Turret Mod0
• Soviet SPN-500 Radar
• Soviet 4m Rangefinder
• British Type274 Radar
• British Type285 Radar
• Spanish 20mm "Meroka" CIWS
• American Mk8 Radar (Mk34 GFCS)
• American Mk13 Radar (Mk34 GFCS)
• American Mk22 Radar (Mk37 GFCS)
• American Mk25 Radar (Mk37 GFCS)
• German 533mm/45 Prototype Twin Turrets
• Italian 90mm/50 "Ansaldo" Turret Model 1938
• German 20mm Anti-Air Gun
• Gun Tranning Machine
• German 40mm Flak28 Anti-Air Gun
• German 37mm M42 Dual-Barrel Anti-Air Gun
• German 37mm M42 Anti-Air Gun
• Italian 135mm/45 M1938 Twin Turrets
• Japanese Carrier Funnel
• French 139mm/50 Model 1929 Turret
• Swedish 40mm L70 Bofors Anti-Air Gun
• Swedish 57mm SAK 1950 Dual-Purpose Gun
• American 203mm/55 RF MK16 Triple Turrets
• American 305mm/45 MK5/6 Twin Turrets
• American 76mm/60 MK26 Turret (Mk34 Mount)
• American 76mm/60 MK26 Twin Turrets (Mk33 Mount)
• British 113mm Mark V Turret
• British 40mm MKIX Single-Barrel Anti-Air Gun
• British 113mm Twin Turrets（RP10 Mark IV）
• Bridge Panel I
• Bridge Panel II
• Bridge Panel (Rounded)
• Bridge Panel (Diagonal)
• Davit I
• Fairlead
• Electrical winch
• Davit II
• Davit III
• Japanese 110cm Searchlight
• Japanese 60cm Searchlight
• Watertight Door I
• Watertight Door II
• Bridge Block (Rounded)
• Bridge Block I
• Bridge Block (Diagonal) diagonal
• Bridge Block II
• Watertight Door III
• Japanese 4-ton Aircraft Crane
• Aerial Transmission Antenna
• Aircraft Safety Net
• Crew Safety Net
• Japanese Carrier Rudder I
• Japanese Carrier Rudder II
• Swedish "Bofors" 40mm/60 Anti-Air Gun III
• Swedish "Bofors" 40mm/60 Anti-Air Gun IV
Update Log
• Added Settings can now be set to use 3, 4, or 5 decimals when building.
• Added All turrets, anti-aircraft guns and torpedo weapons in the dock now rotate on the turret's axis of rotation instead of the center of the collision body.
• Added Ability to search by id in the Dockyard's inventory
• Added Remade in-game moon models and textures
• Adjusted Changed default colors
• Adjusted the colors in the default palette to some of the common navy colors.
• Adjusted Reduced screen jitter in combat
• Adjusted Removed module damage, collision damage, and damage effects from free sailing mode (only available after version 1259).
• Adjusted id525 Swedish 57mm added an elevator
• Adjusted Modular Bridge classification from Decorative to Base Cube
• Adjusted id514 Italian 90mm removed the elevator.
• Adjusted id17 torpedo tube range 1000-->5100
• Adjusted id162 Torpedo Tube Range 500000-->12000
• Adjusted damage and weapon performance of some 406mm and above large caliber weapons.
• Adjusted damage of some anti-aircraft guns
• Adjusted Improved rudder efficiency of ships at low speeds.
• Remade the model of id 34 Bofors anti-aircraft gun
• Remade id 286 hpj26 model
• Remade id 333 76mm super rapid model
• Remade id32 id210 German 380mm model
• Remade id42 id31 Japanese Nagato 410mm model
• Remade id61 Great Britain 381mm model
• Remade id306 Aegis AEGIS Model
• Remade id79 127mm Fletcher Main Gun Model
• Remade id29 127mm Twin Gearing Main Gun Model
• Remade id69 406mm mk7 Turret Model
• Remade id53 British 113mm Main Gun Model
• Remade id279 spg62 radar model
• Remade id58 Yamato 15m Rangefinder Model
• Remade id119 french twin 57mm model Remade
• Remade id43 Nagato Battleship Chimney Model
• Remade id94 Baltimore 203mm Main Gun Model
• Fixed the bug that hit rate has no English translation.
• Fixed id174 model missing some faces
• Fixed the bug that the frame rate cannot be limited
• Fixed id61 Great Britain 381mm model with incorrect dimensions
• Fixed id454 ak726 turret model missing faces bug
• Fixed id127 Soviet 130mm turret barrel rotation mechanism misalignment bug
• Fixed id469 top gun periscope material error
• Fixed id436 437 438 traffic boat material bug
• Fixed id487 Collision box offset bug
• Fixed id461 turret model missing face count problem
• Fixed id441 model face count missing issue
• Fixed id445 collision box offset bug
• Fixed a bug in id448 where the centerline of the model is shifted.
• Fixed id ak100 model missing face count issue
• Fixed the bug that some faces of id442 sk-2 radar model are missing.
• Fixed the problem of duplicated parts of id67 and id409, id409 is changed to 406mm mk6 turret.
• Fixed id505 KDP 2-4 base scale is too big problem.
• Fixed id127 bl-109 barrel scale problem.
• Fixed id164 London mast asymmetry problem
• Fixed the bug that the German 533 torpedo tube model turns purple and can't be used.
• Fixed the problem that some parts of anti-aircraft guns are not categorized correctly.
• Fixed id127 bl-109 turret barrel offset problem.
• Fixed the problem that the preview picture of id505 Soviet 4m rangefinder does not match the model.
• Fixed the problem that there is a gap in the model of Worcester 152mm main gun.
• Fixed the bug that the language cannot be switched
• Fixed the bug that the x-axis of id508 model is offset.
• Fixed the bug that the x-axis of id493 model is shifted.
• Fixed the problem that the size of id444 is not correct.
• Fixed the problem that the size of id448 is not correct.
• Fixed the problem that the Japanese rangefinder model of id76 is not right
• Fixed a bug in id424 where the smoke from Des Moines chimney is not in the right place.
• Fixed id61 icon is too small
• Fixed id440 model
• Fixed id441 model
• Fixed id423 Veneto class chimney smoke generation wrong position bug
• Fixed id538 model bug
• Fixed id76 Japanese rangefinder model mapping error
• Fixed id459 turret without ammo depot bug
