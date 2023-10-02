NavalArt Update V097

New Parts

• German 533mm Quadruple Torpedo Launcher (Opened)

• German 533mm Quadruple Torpedo Launcher (Semi Enclosed)

• German 533mm Quadruple Torpedo Launcher (Enclosed)

• German 5.6m Motor Boat

• German 7.5m Motor Boat

• German 8.2m Motor Boat

• German 9.2m Motor Boat

• British 20in Spotlight

• British 40in Spotlight

• German 1540mm Spotlight

• German Small Spotlight

• Italian Funnel I

• Italian Funnel II

• American Cruiser Funnel III

• British Funnel I

• British Funnel II

• Soviet Funnel I

• French Funnel I

• Japanese Funnel III

• Japanese Funnel IV

• Japanese Funnel V

• French Funnel II

• Japanese 8m Motor Boat

• Japanese 9m Motor Boat

• Japanese 12m Motor Boat

• American 35ft Boat

• American Higgings LCVP

• Japanese Shinyo Kamikaze Boat

• American CXAM Radar

• Soviet KDP2-8 8m Rangefinder

• American SK-2 Radar

• Japanese Type21 Radar Mod4

• Japanese Type94 HA Rangefinder

• American XAF Radar

• Japanese Type94-1 4.5m Rangefinder

• Japanese Type95 MG Rangefinder I

• Japanese Type95 MG Rangefinder II

• Japanese Type96 1.5m Rangefinder

• Japanese Type22 Radar

• Japanese Type22 Radar Mod4

• Soviet 100mm Ak100 Naval Gun

• British Type 910 Fire Control Radar

• Soviet 76mm Ak726 Twin Turrets

• Japanese Type13 Aerial-search Radar

• Soviet 100mm CM5 Quad Turrets (BL-127K)

• British 406mm /45 16in Mk1

• Soviet 100mm B-34 Turret

• Swedish 57mm L/70 Bofors Mk3 Auto Cannon

• Italian Otobreda 127/64 LW Naval Gun

• Japanese 203mm/50 3rd Year Type Twin Turrets (No.2 Model D with rangefinders)

• Japanese 203mm/50 3rd Year Type Twin Turrets (No.2 Model D)

• Japanese 203mm/50 3rd Year Type Twin Turrets (No.1 Model C with rangefinders)

• Japanese 203mm/50 3rd Year Type Twin Turrets (No.1 Model C)

• Japanese 203mm/50 3rd Year Type Single Turret(No.1 Model A)

• German 150mm SK C/28 Single Turret (MPL/35)

• Japanese 410mm/45 Prototype Quad Turrets

• Japanese 155mm/60 3rd Year Type Triple Turrets(with rangefinders)

• Japanese 155mm/60 3rd Year Type Triple Turrets

• Japanese 305mm/50 41st Year Type Twin Turrets

• Japanese 305mm/45 41st Year Type Twin Turrets

• Soviet 152mm/57 B-38 Triple Turrets(Radar)

• Soviet 152mm/57 B-38 Triple Turrets

• Japanese 127mm/40 Type89 Twin Turrets(A1-Mod2)

• Japanese 127mm/40 Type89 Twin Turrets(A1-Mod1)

• French 274mm Pre-Dreadnought Single Turret

• French 274mm Pre-Dreadnought Twin Turrets

• French 305mm Pre-Dreadnought Single Turret

• French 139mm Pre-Dreadnought Single Turret(Port)

• French 139mm Pre-Dreadnought Single Turret(Starboard)

• Soviet 100mm/56 SM-39 Twin Turrets

• British 203mm/50 Mark I* Twin Turrets

• British 114mm MK8 Mod0 Turret

• British 120mm/50 QF Mark XI Twin Turrets (Mark XX Mount)

• British 133mm/50 QF Mark I Twin Turrets (RP10 Mark 1 Mount)

• British 133mm/50 QF Mark I Twin Turrets

• Finnish 105mm/50 Borfors Twin Turrets

• Chinese 130mm HPJ-45 Naval Gun

• American 457mm/48 Mark I Twin Turrets

• Chinese 130mm HPJ-45A Naval Gun

• American 203mm/55 Mark9 Triple Turrets

• Italian 20mm Model 1935 Anti-Air Gun

• France 13.2mm Hotchkiss Quad-Barrel Anti-Air Gun

• German 20mm L65 C30 Anti-Air Gun

• German 20mm FlaK 38 Anti-Air Gun (Army Shield)

• German 20mm FlaK 38 Anti-Air Gun (Naval Shield)

• German 20mm FlaK 38 Anti-Air Gun (Army)

• Chinese 30mm HPJ-12 7-Barrels CIWS

• French 37mm "ACAD" Anti-Air Gun Mle1936

• Amercian 20mm "Oerlikon" Mark24 Dual Anti-Air Gun

• French 37mm M1933 Anti-Air Gun

• British 40mm Bofors MarkVI Sextuple Anti-Air Guns

• American 127mm/54 Mk45 Turret Mod0

• Soviet SPN-500 Radar

• Soviet 4m Rangefinder

• British Type274 Radar

• British Type285 Radar

• Spanish 20mm "Meroka" CIWS

• American Mk8 Radar (Mk34 GFCS)

• American Mk13 Radar (Mk34 GFCS)

• American Mk22 Radar (Mk37 GFCS)

• American Mk25 Radar (Mk37 GFCS)

• German 533mm/45 Prototype Twin Turrets

• Italian 90mm/50 "Ansaldo" Turret Model 1938

• German 20mm Anti-Air Gun

• Gun Tranning Machine

• German 40mm Flak28 Anti-Air Gun

• German 37mm M42 Dual-Barrel Anti-Air Gun

• German 37mm M42 Anti-Air Gun

• Italian 135mm/45 M1938 Twin Turrets

• Japanese Carrier Funnel

• French 139mm/50 Model 1929 Turret

• Swedish 40mm L70 Bofors Anti-Air Gun

• Swedish 57mm SAK 1950 Dual-Purpose Gun

• American 203mm/55 RF MK16 Triple Turrets

• American 305mm/45 MK5/6 Twin Turrets

• American 76mm/60 MK26 Turret (Mk34 Mount)

• American 76mm/60 MK26 Twin Turrets (Mk33 Mount)

• British 113mm Mark V Turret

• British 40mm MKIX Single-Barrel Anti-Air Gun

• British 113mm Twin Turrets（RP10 Mark IV）

• Bridge Panel I

• Bridge Panel II

• Bridge Panel (Rounded)

• Bridge Panel (Diagonal)

• Davit I

• Fairlead

• Electrical winch

• Davit II

• Davit III

• Japanese 110cm Searchlight

• Japanese 60cm Searchlight

• Watertight Door I

• Watertight Door II

• Bridge Block (Rounded)

• Bridge Block I

• Bridge Block (Diagonal) diagonal

• Bridge Block II

• Watertight Door III

• Japanese 4-ton Aircraft Crane

• Aerial Transmission Antenna

• Aircraft Safety Net

• Crew Safety Net

• Japanese Carrier Rudder I

• Japanese Carrier Rudder II

• Swedish "Bofors" 40mm/60 Anti-Air Gun III

• Swedish "Bofors" 40mm/60 Anti-Air Gun IV

• Added Settings can now be set to use 3, 4, or 5 decimals when building.

• Added All turrets, anti-aircraft guns and torpedo weapons in the dock now rotate on the turret's axis of rotation instead of the center of the collision body.

• Added Ability to search by id in the Dockyard's inventory

• Added Remade in-game moon models and textures

• Adjusted Changed default colors

• Adjusted the colors in the default palette to some of the common navy colors.

• Adjusted Reduced screen jitter in combat

• Adjusted Removed module damage, collision damage, and damage effects from free sailing mode (only available after version 1259).

• Adjusted id525 Swedish 57mm added an elevator

• Adjusted Modular Bridge classification from Decorative to Base Cube

• Adjusted id514 Italian 90mm removed the elevator.

• Adjusted id17 torpedo tube range 1000-->5100

• Adjusted id162 Torpedo Tube Range 500000-->12000

• Adjusted damage and weapon performance of some 406mm and above large caliber weapons.

• Adjusted damage of some anti-aircraft guns

• Adjusted Improved rudder efficiency of ships at low speeds.

• Remade the model of id 34 Bofors anti-aircraft gun

• Remade id 286 hpj26 model

• Remade id 333 76mm super rapid model

• Remade id32 id210 German 380mm model

• Remade id42 id31 Japanese Nagato 410mm model

• Remade id61 Great Britain 381mm model

• Remade id306 Aegis AEGIS Model

• Remade id79 127mm Fletcher Main Gun Model

• Remade id29 127mm Twin Gearing Main Gun Model

• Remade id69 406mm mk7 Turret Model

• Remade id53 British 113mm Main Gun Model

• Remade id279 spg62 radar model

• Remade id58 Yamato 15m Rangefinder Model

• Remade id119 french twin 57mm model Remade

• Remade id43 Nagato Battleship Chimney Model

• Remade id94 Baltimore 203mm Main Gun Model

• Fixed the bug that hit rate has no English translation.

• Fixed id174 model missing some faces

• Fixed the bug that the frame rate cannot be limited

• Fixed id61 Great Britain 381mm model with incorrect dimensions

• Fixed id454 ak726 turret model missing faces bug

• Fixed id127 Soviet 130mm turret barrel rotation mechanism misalignment bug

• Fixed id469 top gun periscope material error

• Fixed id436 437 438 traffic boat material bug

• Fixed id487 Collision box offset bug

• Fixed id461 turret model missing face count problem

• Fixed id441 model face count missing issue

• Fixed id445 collision box offset bug

• Fixed a bug in id448 where the centerline of the model is shifted.

• Fixed id ak100 model missing face count issue

• Fixed the bug that some faces of id442 sk-2 radar model are missing.

• Fixed the problem of duplicated parts of id67 and id409, id409 is changed to 406mm mk6 turret.

• Fixed id505 KDP 2-4 base scale is too big problem.

• Fixed id127 bl-109 barrel scale problem.

• Fixed id164 London mast asymmetry problem

• Fixed the bug that the German 533 torpedo tube model turns purple and can't be used.

• Fixed the problem that some parts of anti-aircraft guns are not categorized correctly.

• Fixed id127 bl-109 turret barrel offset problem.

• Fixed the problem that the preview picture of id505 Soviet 4m rangefinder does not match the model.

• Fixed the problem that there is a gap in the model of Worcester 152mm main gun.

• Fixed the bug that the language cannot be switched

• Fixed the bug that the x-axis of id508 model is offset.

• Fixed the bug that the x-axis of id493 model is shifted.

• Fixed the problem that the size of id444 is not correct.

• Fixed the problem that the size of id448 is not correct.

• Fixed the problem that the Japanese rangefinder model of id76 is not right

• Fixed a bug in id424 where the smoke from Des Moines chimney is not in the right place.

• Fixed id61 icon is too small

• Fixed id440 model

• Fixed id441 model

• Fixed id423 Veneto class chimney smoke generation wrong position bug

• Fixed id538 model bug

• Fixed id76 Japanese rangefinder model mapping error

• Fixed id459 turret without ammo depot bug