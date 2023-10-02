Virus Infinite 1.2.0 Update

Greetings, Virus Busters!

Welcome to the first big Virus Infinite update! We would like to thank to all people playing the game, sharing their feedback, new ideas and encountered bugs. This game would have never be as good without you. This is one of four planned major updates for Virus Infinite.

Main new features:

3 arena sizes

Enjoy eradicating viruses in 3 unique arena sizes. Don't think that small size is easy, actually it requires even more strategic thinking.

5 new music themes

Enjoy the game with 5 new music tracks created by Polish musician and composer - Marcin Stachowicz. 2 of them (and previous music) are selectable as starting themes, but to listen another 3 you need to progress in Infinite game mode.

Improved player HUD

We found out that it's a little bit tricky to track "Next Pill" as it's too far for the eye to naturally focus on it during the game. That's why we decided to redesign the whole HUD. This is our new proposition for player UI together with new planets that have arrived to the VI universe:

Full list of changes:

-Choose from three different arena sizes to start your adventure!

-Select your favourite theme from three types of starting music before diving into the game!

-Discover new music tracks that kick in as the game becomes more challenging in infinite mode.

-Viruses now have a new trick - they can toss random tiles at you as the difficulty level goes up (only in infinite mode)!

-Enjoy a galactic view with planets added to the background!

-Your player HUD gets a cool makeover for a cleaner and handier look!

-Get helpful info about the power pill when you collect enough energy for the first time!

Neat Tweaks for a Better Experience:

-Close the 'How to Play' panel easily with just the enter or esc keys!

-Viruses now come in better colors to avoid combinations that can be defeated with one pill!

-See the next pill right after the arena level loads, so you can plan where to put it!

-Ensure that game is always capped to 60 FPS

We really hope that you will enjoy this update! Please share your feedback - we are always more than happy to get new ideas from our community.

Join our Discord channel to have access to all news and surveys: https://discord.gg/KEEMUddPy

Get rid of viruses and become truly a Virus Buster!

-Sky World Games Team