Update 0.5.1: Difficulty Levels & Research Screen

Hello Riders,
New update adds:
Difficulty Levels and World Progression
- Completely reworked the scale and progression of the game world. There are now 4 Galaxies (4 difficulty levels) x 3 Solar Systems (based on the number of Bosses) x 16 stages, totaling 192 stages.
- AI unit attributes and enemy spawns now improve between Galaxies. In next updates there will be unlocked new enemy types and challenges in addition to difficulty scaling.
- Progress is now permanently saved after each Galaxy, allowing new runs to start from the last reached Galaxy.
Research Screen and Meta Progression
- Research new weapons, modules, and their mods to prepare for challenges across all Galaxies.
- Research can be done at the beginning of a new run and between Solar Systems. And new items researched will start appearing in the current and future runs.
Additional Changes:
- Breaking Changes: The save file structure has been updated. Old saves will no longer work with this version.
- Added a new Radiation-Accumulation mod for the Radiation-gun.
- Various balancing adjustments and bug fixes for a smoother gaming experience.
- Fixed the UI for 4:3 aspect ratio monitors
- And More: Various other minor improvements, optimizations, and bug fixes have been implemented to enhance overall gameplay quality.
Thank you for your support and enjoy the new update!
