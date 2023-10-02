 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Re-Spawn Tournament update for 2 October 2023

v0.5.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12332846 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ADDED] CTF maps back in to server rotation
[ADDED] Round Timer to all game modes
[ADDED] End Game Timer to Free For All games
[ADDED] Toxic and Inferno grenade
[ADDED] Feature to take Fire damage on base character
[ADDED] Inferno Explosive Barrel that creates fire which causes damage over time
[ADDED] XFireManager to all maps
[ADDED] XFire plugin
[ADDED] Simple SciFi props
[ADDED] Toxic Explosive Crate that causes damage over time
[ADDED] Game Flow Map Metrics

[FIXED] Bug where Inferno and Toxic crates were not setting the instigator correctly
[FIXED] Bug where Inferno grenade was not allowing respawn on death
[FIXED] Bug where Toxic grenade was not setting the instigator correctly
[FIXED] Defect with audio and effects on Toxic and Inferno explosives

[CHANGED] Rebuilt lighting on all levels
[CHANGED] Keyboard Binding icons
[CHANGED] Refactored code
[CHANGED] All skies in maps to be different to each other for variety
[CHANGED] Added icons to the various gear screens to help new player
[CHANGED] Default Keyboard Bindings

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1590012 Depot 1590012
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link