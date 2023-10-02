[ADDED] CTF maps back in to server rotation
[ADDED] Round Timer to all game modes
[ADDED] End Game Timer to Free For All games
[ADDED] Toxic and Inferno grenade
[ADDED] Feature to take Fire damage on base character
[ADDED] Inferno Explosive Barrel that creates fire which causes damage over time
[ADDED] XFireManager to all maps
[ADDED] XFire plugin
[ADDED] Simple SciFi props
[ADDED] Toxic Explosive Crate that causes damage over time
[ADDED] Game Flow Map Metrics
[FIXED] Bug where Inferno and Toxic crates were not setting the instigator correctly
[FIXED] Bug where Inferno grenade was not allowing respawn on death
[FIXED] Bug where Toxic grenade was not setting the instigator correctly
[FIXED] Defect with audio and effects on Toxic and Inferno explosives
[CHANGED] Rebuilt lighting on all levels
[CHANGED] Keyboard Binding icons
[CHANGED] Refactored code
[CHANGED] All skies in maps to be different to each other for variety
[CHANGED] Added icons to the various gear screens to help new player
[CHANGED] Default Keyboard Bindings
