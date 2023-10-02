[ADDED] CTF maps back in to server rotation

[ADDED] Round Timer to all game modes

[ADDED] End Game Timer to Free For All games

[ADDED] Toxic and Inferno grenade

[ADDED] Feature to take Fire damage on base character

[ADDED] Inferno Explosive Barrel that creates fire which causes damage over time

[ADDED] XFireManager to all maps

[ADDED] XFire plugin

[ADDED] Simple SciFi props

[ADDED] Toxic Explosive Crate that causes damage over time

[ADDED] Game Flow Map Metrics

[FIXED] Bug where Inferno and Toxic crates were not setting the instigator correctly

[FIXED] Bug where Inferno grenade was not allowing respawn on death

[FIXED] Bug where Toxic grenade was not setting the instigator correctly

[FIXED] Defect with audio and effects on Toxic and Inferno explosives

[CHANGED] Rebuilt lighting on all levels

[CHANGED] Keyboard Binding icons

[CHANGED] Refactored code

[CHANGED] All skies in maps to be different to each other for variety

[CHANGED] Added icons to the various gear screens to help new player

[CHANGED] Default Keyboard Bindings