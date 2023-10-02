Patch 1.15.1 - Smoother Studio Rebuilding & Sequel Naming Fix



Hello,

I'm excited to announce a fresh patch for City Game Studio! 🎮✨

In this update, I've tackled a couple of pesky bugs that were causing some headaches. 🐛💢

Firstly, there was a bit of a hiccup when demolishing an existing studio and then attempting to build something new in its place. It wasn't quite cooperating as it should have. 🏢🔨 But fear not, that issue has been swiftly resolved, and you can now remodel and rebuild to your heart's content! 🏗️👷‍♂️

Secondly, I fixed a small hiccup in the game's history panel. When creating a sequel to a game, the sequel's name wasn't being generated correctly. 📜❌ But now, you can seamlessly continue your gaming legacy with properly generated sequel names! 🎮📚

I'm always striving to make City Game Studio the best it can be, and your feedback is incredibly valuable in achieving that goal. 🙌🤗

Thank you for your support and patience as I continue to work on making City Game Studio even better. 🌟

Happy gaming, and stay tuned for more exciting updates! 🚀

Best regards,

Xavier aka Binogure