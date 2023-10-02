 Skip to content

Roomvas update for 2 October 2023

Various Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed layouts for challenges in Tutorial: Color, Sofa, and Custom Design
  • Bugfix: Going from the Color challenge in Tutorial mode to Create mode causes movement to not work
  • Bugfix: When changing the image for stretchable furniture (e.g. Picture 1), the material was not updated until the furniture was deselected
  • Bugfix: Invisible 0-size rooms would be created while using the 'Entire Room' mode of the 'Create Wall' tool, if the user did a left click and immediately released the mouse
  • Furniture fix: Model for Picture 1 was missing

