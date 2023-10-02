·Anti-piracy mechanism removed (requires a new save)
·The strength level of Pokédex characters against players has been corrected
·Added the function of the temple to heal diseases
·Show all town NPCs at the bottom of the town map
·Soul rewards are extended after the battle
·Indication of the number of available relic slots
·All attack card MIN DMG is calculated by default with 1 point per level
·Increase the number of card uses for some mages and shooters (need to reacquire cards to take effect)
• Drastically reduced the number of enemies in random event battles
Wander Hero update for 2 October 2023
Minor update patches
