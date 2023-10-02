 Skip to content

Wander Hero update for 2 October 2023

Minor update patches

Share · View all patches · Build 12332352 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

·Anti-piracy mechanism removed (requires a new save)
·The strength level of Pokédex characters against players has been corrected
·Added the function of the temple to heal diseases
·Show all town NPCs at the bottom of the town map
·Soul rewards are extended after the battle
·Indication of the number of available relic slots
·All attack card MIN DMG is calculated by default with 1 point per level
·Increase the number of card uses for some mages and shooters (need to reacquire cards to take effect)
• Drastically reduced the number of enemies in random event battles

