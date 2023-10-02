Hotfix 4 for 0.0.9

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
NEW
- Added Audio Input Sensitivity Option.
- Added Audio Sensitivity Input Test Bar so players can see how their input is being received when testing their microphone.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue with Audio Input values not properly recognizing the default device when restarting.
- Fixed an issue where the unlock status on the nameplate for objects such as the Crafting Station backpacks was not showing while in Astral Form.
- Fixed an issue where completing Mansion research was not unlocking Mansion Perks unless the library research was completed.
