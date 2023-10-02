 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

On Dark Terms update for 2 October 2023

Hotfix 4 for 0.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 12332199 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW

  • Added Audio Input Sensitivity Option.
  • Added Audio Sensitivity Input Test Bar so players can see how their input is being received when testing their microphone.

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue with Audio Input values not properly recognizing the default device when restarting.
  • Fixed an issue where the unlock status on the nameplate for objects such as the Crafting Station backpacks was not showing while in Astral Form.
  • Fixed an issue where completing Mansion research was not unlocking Mansion Perks unless the library research was completed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2159531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link