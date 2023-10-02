 Skip to content

Of Blades & Tails update for 2 October 2023

Patch 0.19.2

Patch 0.19.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a potential blocker in the swamp lake traversal caused by certain seeds.

