Hello everyone, I am the game producer. This update mainly fixes some bugs that have been reported by everyone in the past two days. We apologize for any inconvenience caused~

Update content:

Bug repair

Fixed error reporting issue when exiting the treasure chest Fixed a bug that could get stuck in the event Fixed the issue with the third level of invisible walls

System Adjustment