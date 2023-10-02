 Skip to content

Untitled Ghost Game update for 2 October 2023

1.4.4 Patch 2

1.4.4 Patch 2 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Things changed:
-Base 'time before hunting' value before the influence from difficulty 70s -> 50s
(It gets divided by the difficulty to a max amount of 3). This means that on doom mode
the ghost can hunt in 16 seconds. (50 seconds / 3 difficulty)
-Made multiplayer have set value instead of being affected by amount of players in lobby (Temporary until level fix)
-Changed daily reward amount and type: From dubcoins 100 -> xp 500

TLDR for first one: Difficulty increase for harder difficulties (By decreasing hunt grace period and the time before the ghost hunts).

