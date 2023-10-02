- Bobo's Mom won't mention Art Craftbench if it's not actually for sale
- Added Inventory category for Fish (Fish/Squeezed Fish)
- Inventory Auto-sorts to not leave blank spaces with hidden items below the scroll
- Fish Museum now only accepts the proper crab item (Old donated crabs will still be honored)
- Ruby now spawns mostly around the Village, fixed her key item RNG, and now offers two different items per day: one in the Day, one in the evening
- Fixed Rio’s relationship randomly resetting
- Added player switch tip to Beach quest intro
- Fixed Rockin Rolls not being donatable to Market Food Museum
Build V0.8.0.6 Changelog (PC/OSX)
