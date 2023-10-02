 Skip to content

King 'n Knight update for 2 October 2023

Patch v1.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12331816 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a major memory leak in netcode
  • Fixed gold amount when loading a 3-4 player online game
  • Video settings now saved
  • Fixed some minor memory leaks
  • Engine and Steamworks update

