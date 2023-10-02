- Fixed a major memory leak in netcode
- Fixed gold amount when loading a 3-4 player online game
- Video settings now saved
- Fixed some minor memory leaks
- Engine and Steamworks update
King 'n Knight update for 2 October 2023
Patch v1.1.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
