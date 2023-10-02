Supermodel Monsters Update

New track: "Sasquatch Summit"

Wind your way up a snow-clad mountain peak in this point to point race featuring pine trees and dangerous rock walls and the odd patch of ice on the road. Keep a lookout for Bigfoot - we’ve seen him skulking in the trees.

Order a Custom Monster Model!

We’ve been working with our friends at IGC (In Game Collectables) to integrate the ability to order your very own customised monster as a high-quality 3D Resin printed model. When you are in the Monster Customiser you’ll be able to select ‘Get This Monster Model’ to place an order. Customise your monster and use the special introductory price to get your monster shipped straight to your door. We have several of these in the office and they are very cool!

Full Controller Support

Game controllers are now fully supported throughout the game menus and wider user interface where previously they were only available during the race.

New hosting setup for Custom Party mode

We’ve updated the way Custom races are hosted in Party Mode. These are now all hosted on our dedicated servers providing much improved consistency of play and ping times. Enjoy!

Happy trails!