Grids, Vids, and Skids. (Save File deletion recommended)

Hello all!

My September was almost all taken up by my day job, but I finally have an update.

VIDS

If you have played before this update, you'll need to DELETE YOUR SAVE FILE. You can find it at: C:\Users(username)\AppData\LocalLow\Pretend Games\Grid Runner\data.game

The opening section, the trip to the safehouse, has been redone. There are now videos with awesome performances. Writing and content still not final, we're just proving out the format. Lots of playtester feedback has been rounded up into this sequence--I'm shooting for 100% success of players getting to the safehouse (assuming the game runs), so thanks again playtesters for shining a bright light on the shitty things that needed fixing, and thanks for continued feedback on this.

Custom radio content for during the initial drive, and better radio logic to alternate 2 songs and 1 commercial.

To achieve the above, the quest system continues to be built out.

Billboards have been placed throughout the city, with a texture atlas system to avoid perf degradation. Lots more ads to come, and community submissions welcome!

GRIDS

Added a 'grid guardian' that draws a grid around the skyway lanes. It turns red when you're speeding outside traffic, and otherwise attempts to only be visible when you're near it or need it. Really looking forward to feedback on this one.

Tweaked more the world around the initial route to safehouse

SKIDS