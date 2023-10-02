 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Astrominer Playtest update for 2 October 2023

rc0.10c

Share · View all patches · Build 12331624 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug where environment wasn’t being saved correctly.
Added indicator to remove structure.
Added indicator to change zoom.
Fixed bug where Forge was checking for air incorrectly.
Updated racing stripe skin and added Chaos skin.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2544671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link