Fixed bug where environment wasn’t being saved correctly.
Added indicator to remove structure.
Added indicator to change zoom.
Fixed bug where Forge was checking for air incorrectly.
Updated racing stripe skin and added Chaos skin.
Astrominer Playtest update for 2 October 2023
rc0.10c
