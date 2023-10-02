 Skip to content

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 2 October 2023

Version 1.44 Alpha patch notes

Version 1.44 Alpha patch notes

Gameplay

  • Easy mode added to gameplay settings. It shows up in the gameplay settings tab After you start a game.
  • Reduced chances for mineral shard rock spawns
  • Reduced chances for smooth stone (curious rock) spawns
  • Increased Ore chance spawns
  • Adjusted crafting costs for some recipes (early game recipes not affected)
  • Changed requirement for third dungeon pillar from Fire Essence to Fire Sap
  • Ores and stone spawn amounts from each rock adjusted

Bugs Fixed
Fixed typo in rune book

  • Dungeon monster stats fixed (accidentally made it super hard in last build). Had to rework the code the easy mode option so I hope the calculation for this is correct..)
  • Dungeons no longer pausing time and hiding the time hud
  • Museum redeem showing extra non interactable cards removed

Known Issues:

  • Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
  • Raining in greenhouse
  • can't pick cactus flowers, but can swipe with sword - (uh, not a bug but intentional?)
  • Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
  • Some NPC’s pathing walking across water/cliffs
  • Animal random disappearance until restart
  • Save files says y0 instead of y1
  • Pet water Ball moves slowly after last bounce

