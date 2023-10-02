Version 1.44 Alpha patch notes

Gameplay
- Easy mode added to gameplay settings. It shows up in the gameplay settings tab After you start a game.
- Reduced chances for mineral shard rock spawns
- Reduced chances for smooth stone (curious rock) spawns
- Increased Ore chance spawns
- Adjusted crafting costs for some recipes (early game recipes not affected)
- Changed requirement for third dungeon pillar from Fire Essence to Fire Sap
- Ores and stone spawn amounts from each rock adjusted
Bugs Fixed
Fixed typo in rune book
- Dungeon monster stats fixed (accidentally made it super hard in last build). Had to rework the code the easy mode option so I hope the calculation for this is correct..)
- Dungeons no longer pausing time and hiding the time hud
- Museum redeem showing extra non interactable cards removed
Known Issues:
- Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
- Raining in greenhouse
- can't pick cactus flowers, but can swipe with sword - (uh, not a bug but intentional?)
- Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
- Some NPC’s pathing walking across water/cliffs
- Animal random disappearance until restart
- Save files says y0 instead of y1
- Pet water Ball moves slowly after last bounce
