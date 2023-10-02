 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Backrooms:Run For Your Life update for 2 October 2023

Update patch v0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12331522 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

·Fixed an issue where the blue corridor would lose sanity, and now it won't lose sanity.
·Fixed an issue where entering stairs to 399 would cause you to enter the wrong place.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2559531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link