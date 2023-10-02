·Fixed an issue where the blue corridor would lose sanity, and now it won't lose sanity.
·Fixed an issue where entering stairs to 399 would cause you to enter the wrong place.
Backrooms:Run For Your Life update for 2 October 2023
Update patch v0.3
