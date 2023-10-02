HALLOWEEN EVENT

Feel free to showcase your most cherished gameplay moments with any Warden character.
Share your moments on TikTok and be sure to include all three hashtags: #HomeSweetHomeOnline #HSHO #HSHOxHalloween2023.
📅 Event Duration:
- Start Date: October 1st, 2023 at 8:00 PM. (GMT+7)
- End Date: October 31st, 2023 at 11:59 PM. (GMT+7)
Winner announcement will be on November 3rd, 2023, at 06:00 PM (GMT+7)
📌 Once you've shared your clip, don't miss out on the event – make sure to register here!
https://forms.gle/ED9JwvYfxybZQSeU9
✨ Prizes:
The top two short videos with the highest number of likes in each tier will each be awarded 50 Greedy Pots, amounting to a total value of 1,750 Baht.
📣 Tiers are divided into 3 levels:
- Players who have TikTok followers between 1-1,000
- Players who have TikTok followers between 1,001-10,000
- Players who have TikTok more than 10,000 followers.
🔴 Conditions of Event:
- Uploaded short video must be created by the players themselves.
- The short video eligible for prizes must include all three specified hashtags.
- Only participants who adhere to the rules completely will be considered.
- The decision of the organizing team is final.
