 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Home Sweet Home : Online update for 2 October 2023

HALLOWEEN EVENT

Share · View all patches · Build 12331453 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Feel free to showcase your most cherished gameplay moments with any Warden character.
Share your moments on TikTok and be sure to include all three hashtags: #HomeSweetHomeOnline #HSHO #HSHOxHalloween2023.

📅 Event Duration:

  • Start Date: October 1st, 2023 at 8:00 PM. (GMT+7)
  • End Date: October 31st, 2023 at 11:59 PM. (GMT+7)

Winner announcement will be on November 3rd, 2023, at 06:00 PM (GMT+7)

📌 Once you've shared your clip, don't miss out on the event – make sure to register here!
https://forms.gle/ED9JwvYfxybZQSeU9

✨ Prizes:
The top two short videos with the highest number of likes in each tier will each be awarded 50 Greedy Pots, amounting to a total value of 1,750 Baht.

📣 Tiers are divided into 3 levels:

  1. Players who have TikTok followers between 1-1,000
  2. Players who have TikTok followers between 1,001-10,000
  3. Players who have TikTok more than 10,000 followers.

🔴 Conditions of Event:

  • Uploaded short video must be created by the players themselves.
  • The short video eligible for prizes must include all three specified hashtags.
  • Only participants who adhere to the rules completely will be considered.
  • The decision of the organizing team is final.

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 12331453
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2334221
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link