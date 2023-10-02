HALLOWEEN EVENT

Share · View all patches · Build 12331453 · Last edited 2 October 2023 – 04:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Feel free to showcase your most cherished gameplay moments with any Warden character.

Share your moments on TikTok and be sure to include all three hashtags: #HomeSweetHomeOnline #HSHO #HSHOxHalloween2023.

📅 Event Duration:

Start Date: October 1st, 2023 at 8:00 PM. (GMT+7)

End Date: October 31st, 2023 at 11:59 PM. (GMT+7)

Winner announcement will be on November 3rd, 2023, at 06:00 PM (GMT+7)

📌 Once you've shared your clip, don't miss out on the event – make sure to register here!

https://forms.gle/ED9JwvYfxybZQSeU9

✨ Prizes:

The top two short videos with the highest number of likes in each tier will each be awarded 50 Greedy Pots, amounting to a total value of 1,750 Baht.

📣 Tiers are divided into 3 levels:

Players who have TikTok followers between 1-1,000 Players who have TikTok followers between 1,001-10,000 Players who have TikTok more than 10,000 followers.

🔴 Conditions of Event: