Warlordocracy Early v9.1

You can now throw bottles of petrol to create flamable puddles, drump it at your feet to save the bottle, or gulp it down if you are Tin Man. Also, you can now ignite puddles of petrol with flint and steel or explosions, and flint and steel is now required in the inventory to use bombs.

Lots of other little fixes, and still working on Chapter 2 dialogue and scripts. Release date is now November 3rd (waiting until after Halloween sale). Gonna upload the Ch.2 alpha to Patreon in a couple hours: https://www.patreon.com/lcsoftware

More Fun With Gasoline:



Complete list of changes:

-Explosions now ignite puddles of petrol.

-You can now use puddles of petrol and ignite them with flint and steel.

-Bombs now require flint and steel to ignite (placed flint and steel in maps and merchent inventories).

-Fleeing enemies now give up target immediately when far enough away (so player can travel, etc.).

-New script command: "resetTarget" to reset target coordinants for ability or item use scripts.

-Lots more dialogue for Ch.2 Alpha (on Patreon).

-New objects: table4, The Forgotten (book).

-Updated Ch.2 Demo, manuals.