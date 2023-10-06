Icarus Week Ninety Six Update | New Brown Bear Armor Set

Week Ninety-Six brings the Brown Bear Armor to Icarus, a new Tier 2 set crafted from the pelts of your favorite Icarus foe.

We’ve also got an update on Hypatia, and some news around our planned release for Part 1 - Styx Operations.

Thank you everyone for their feedback last week on the building system improvements, we’ve taken your ideas on board for future updates.

Jump in and have a read.

Notable Improvements

Increased Ashen Drake spawns in Lava Areas and added additional Spawn Zones

Small improvements to building placement logic to make it more intuitive

Orbital Exchange Pods when launched grant exotics to your account immediately rather than waiting till the end of the launch sequence

Adjustments to the Lava Hunter Broodling Creature so it targets correctly with its leap attack and reduced damage to take into account its burn modifier application

This Week: Brown Bear Armor

This week, we’ve added the new Brown Bear Armor at Tier 2 which is a ‘Berserker Set’ - meaning when all five items are used at once, players receive a Set Bonus of Attack Speed and Melee Resistance buffs.

This Armor Set requires you to hunt bears for their fur and leather. If you want to don the all-important headpiece you will need to use a taxidermy knife on a defeated bear to collect its head for crafting.

To balance the armor tiers with this new addition at Tier 2, the Bone Armor has been slightly adjusted and dropped to a Tier 1 Armor set which is craftable on the player, rather than requiring a bench.

The Obsidian & Heavy Obsidian Armors have had some adjustments lowering some stats but increasing others. While the Leather, Cured Leather and Composite armors have received health and stamina regeneration buffs. Changes can be seen in the patch notes below.

Coming Soon: Hypatia

Our work on the Hypatia is making substantial progress, and we’ve shifted our focus to refining, testing, and fine-tuning the balancing of add Operations to Styx. Meanwhile, the rest of the team is helping the team working on Olympus Operations and adding spawning exotics in Open World.

This is a large change and requires a considerable amount of game design input, so while simple in theory, we’re taking our time and care with implementing it to not break the balance and flow of the game loop.

Next Week: Hypatia Part 1: STYX OPERATIONS

We are currently on track to release Hypatia Part 1: Styx Operations next week, barring any large bugs or blockers. We’ll be deep in testing out all the different experiences, ensuring players can easily access the new UI and quest steps.

Our plan is to release Hypatia in a few parts, aiming to get the Styx Operations out first and then moving into Olympus Operations and exotic spawns in open world.

For those of you who don’t have Styx, you can get this on Steam and check out the new map, creatures and missions in advance of this update if you want to get familiar with the new landscape.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1995690/Icarus_Styx_Map__Missions_Pack/

Changelog v2.0.6.116557

New Content

Unlocked Brown Bear Armor crafting recipes

Moved Bone Armor to Tier 1. It now has lower base stats but is unlocked earlier and crafted on your character, so can be repaired on character

Unlocked Brown Bear Armor. This armor is Tier 2, grants attack speed and melee damage resistance. Functionally it serves a similar purpose to the previous power level of Bone Armor

Heavy Obsidian Armor: Increased cold and heat resistance, lowered exposure resistance

Obsidian Armor: Lowered cold resistance, added generic exposure resistance, lowered volcanic exposure resistance set bonus (still more overall exposure resist in the volcanic region)

Leather, Cured Leather and Composite armor: Doubled the health and stamina regeneration provided by these set bonuses, as these are now a general all-rounder armor, with Bone and Brown Bear armor fulfilling the pure melee combat role

Removed New Frontiers feature level from Bone Armor, as it is accessible everywhere and has no relevance to the expansion

Fixed

Increased number of spawn areas that contain Ashen Drake

Orbital exchange pods now grant their contents instantly when launched rather than waiting to reach high altitude. This fixes the issue with closing the game after launching the pod but before the rewards would have been given, resulting in never receiving the pod contents

Adding a more appropriate deploy sound for the rain reservoire

Added support for GFur on equipped armour pieces. Setup fur components for BrownBear armour

Added new map location icons

Fixed bug where WorldSpawn Lava Broodlings would try to leap attack from too far away, always missing target. Reduced WorldSpawn Lava Broodling melee damage by 50% to better represent their physical size and to reduce threat when paired with existing burn modifier

Update Patcher module descriptions to match the current increased inventory slot count

Fix for Coco Palm tree split logs meshes - removed splitting from segments, added new data table entry for unsplit trunk segment with 4x wood rewards

Fixing ambient creatures being audible through reverb send while in a cave. Also fixed Idle creatures being audible when in a cave. Additions to Tusk creature and Juvi

Fixed unusable placement offset when building a ramp off of another ramp using the alternate rotation. Now allows you to build a ramp in the opposite direction

Fixed bug where mounts weren't able to drink from swamp lakes in Prometheus. Slightly increased range at which mounts will automatically seek out nearby water bodies. Fixed bug where mounts would navigate to centre point of water bodies to drink instead of nearest point on water's edge

Future