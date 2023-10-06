Icarus Week Ninety Six Update | New Brown Bear Armor Set

Week Ninety-Six brings the Brown Bear Armor to Icarus, a new Tier 2 set crafted from the pelts of your favorite Icarus foe.
We’ve also got an update on Hypatia, and some news around our planned release for Part 1 - Styx Operations.
Thank you everyone for their feedback last week on the building system improvements, we’ve taken your ideas on board for future updates.
Jump in and have a read.
Notable Improvements
- Increased Ashen Drake spawns in Lava Areas and added additional Spawn Zones
- Small improvements to building placement logic to make it more intuitive
- Orbital Exchange Pods when launched grant exotics to your account immediately rather than waiting till the end of the launch sequence
- Adjustments to the Lava Hunter Broodling Creature so it targets correctly with its leap attack and reduced damage to take into account its burn modifier application
This Week: Brown Bear Armor
This week, we’ve added the new Brown Bear Armor at Tier 2 which is a ‘Berserker Set’ - meaning when all five items are used at once, players receive a Set Bonus of Attack Speed and Melee Resistance buffs.
This Armor Set requires you to hunt bears for their fur and leather. If you want to don the all-important headpiece you will need to use a taxidermy knife on a defeated bear to collect its head for crafting.
To balance the armor tiers with this new addition at Tier 2, the Bone Armor has been slightly adjusted and dropped to a Tier 1 Armor set which is craftable on the player, rather than requiring a bench.
The Obsidian & Heavy Obsidian Armors have had some adjustments lowering some stats but increasing others. While the Leather, Cured Leather and Composite armors have received health and stamina regeneration buffs. Changes can be seen in the patch notes below.
Coming Soon: Hypatia
Our work on the Hypatia is making substantial progress, and we’ve shifted our focus to refining, testing, and fine-tuning the balancing of add Operations to Styx. Meanwhile, the rest of the team is helping the team working on Olympus Operations and adding spawning exotics in Open World.
This is a large change and requires a considerable amount of game design input, so while simple in theory, we’re taking our time and care with implementing it to not break the balance and flow of the game loop.
Next Week: Hypatia Part 1: STYX OPERATIONS
We are currently on track to release Hypatia Part 1: Styx Operations next week, barring any large bugs or blockers. We’ll be deep in testing out all the different experiences, ensuring players can easily access the new UI and quest steps.
Our plan is to release Hypatia in a few parts, aiming to get the Styx Operations out first and then moving into Olympus Operations and exotic spawns in open world.
For those of you who don’t have Styx, you can get this on Steam and check out the new map, creatures and missions in advance of this update if you want to get familiar with the new landscape.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1995690/Icarus_Styx_Map__Missions_Pack/

Changelog v2.0.6.116557
New Content
- Unlocked Brown Bear Armor crafting recipes
- Moved Bone Armor to Tier 1. It now has lower base stats but is unlocked earlier and crafted on your character, so can be repaired on character
- Unlocked Brown Bear Armor. This armor is Tier 2, grants attack speed and melee damage resistance. Functionally it serves a similar purpose to the previous power level of Bone Armor
- Heavy Obsidian Armor: Increased cold and heat resistance, lowered exposure resistance
- Obsidian Armor: Lowered cold resistance, added generic exposure resistance, lowered volcanic exposure resistance set bonus (still more overall exposure resist in the volcanic region)
- Leather, Cured Leather and Composite armor: Doubled the health and stamina regeneration provided by these set bonuses, as these are now a general all-rounder armor, with Bone and Brown Bear armor fulfilling the pure melee combat role
- Removed New Frontiers feature level from Bone Armor, as it is accessible everywhere and has no relevance to the expansion
Fixed
- Increased number of spawn areas that contain Ashen Drake
- Orbital exchange pods now grant their contents instantly when launched rather than waiting to reach high altitude. This fixes the issue with closing the game after launching the pod but before the rewards would have been given, resulting in never receiving the pod contents
- Adding a more appropriate deploy sound for the rain reservoire
- Added support for GFur on equipped armour pieces. Setup fur components for BrownBear armour
- Added new map location icons
- Fixed bug where WorldSpawn Lava Broodlings would try to leap attack from too far away, always missing target. Reduced WorldSpawn Lava Broodling melee damage by 50% to better represent their physical size and to reduce threat when paired with existing burn modifier
- Update Patcher module descriptions to match the current increased inventory slot count
- Fix for Coco Palm tree split logs meshes - removed splitting from segments, added new data table entry for unsplit trunk segment with 4x wood rewards
- Fixing ambient creatures being audible through reverb send while in a cave. Also fixed Idle creatures being audible when in a cave. Additions to Tusk creature and Juvi
- Fixed unusable placement offset when building a ramp off of another ramp using the alternate rotation. Now allows you to build a ramp in the opposite direction
- Fixed bug where mounts weren't able to drink from swamp lakes in Prometheus. Slightly increased range at which mounts will automatically seek out nearby water bodies. Fixed bug where mounts would navigate to centre point of water bodies to drink instead of nearest point on water's edge
Future
- Placed cliff meshes & painted deacls, Ice Sheet Yellow Quad on Prometheus
- Landscape Sculpting Pass and Cliff Pass, Red Quad and Purple Quad, Prometheus
- Added landshark trophy assets to the project
- Added new building piece greybox and placement rules
- Added sandworm trophy assets to the project
- Added new beam types to support new building pieces, pending placement rules of objects on these new beams
- Fixed Stone Half Wall Angle Left Inverted not being able to be placed along side other half walls and beams
- Ice BLDs - changes to MA_BLC_ICE and submaster materials to completely mask out supports
- Added the concept of Bags. These are objects that have their own inventory that can be stored in the players pack
- Inventories can now have a parent inventory. This is used to bubble up inventory changed events and weight updates
- Bags now correctly propogate their weight to the parent inventory
- Bags can now calculate their weight without needing a parent stat container
- Added auto-pickup to Bag if an item is added to an inventory containing the appropriate Bag type
- Added BagPriority table. This is used for dictating what items types should be sent to what Bag
- Quick Move is now compatible with Bags
- Repurposed the stack size display on inventory tiles containing Bags to instead show the number of items stored in the Bag (capped at 999)
- Modified GetDynamicWidgetInventory to instead return a list of inventories that belong to the widget to prevent it from being locked to needing an InventoryComponent which isn't used by Bags (they use the InventoryContainers system). Also renamed the function to GetDynamicWidgetInventories for clarity
- Updated variuous trophies' physical material and texture groups. Added all to the correct collection
- New building pieces: Setup connector rotation, needs bypass blocking rules setup
- Added attachment slots to Cloth armor pieces
- Added textures, mats, FTs for decals derived from LC Cliffs, for use in Prometheus phase 3 area
- Added IMP & ice cliff meshes then blended in meshes, Ice Sheet Yellow Quad on Prometheus
- Landscape Sculpting Pass and Cliff Pass, Red Quad and Purple Quad, Prometheus
- Added small deer trophy assets to the project
- Create new base classes for additional building pieces
- Fix center rotation to avoid weird placement in the center of new building pieces
- Added small desert deer trophy assets to the project
- Added large desert deer trophy assets to the project
- Added crafting rate ui for drill display
- Allow rotation of new building types, additional placement rules when placing existing buildings on new types
- Landscape Sculpting Pass and Cliff Pass, Red Quad and Purple Quad, Prometheus
- Placed cliff meshes & Deacls, Ice Sheet Yellow Quad on Prometheus
- Ice Building Tier - added meshes + materials for ice reskin of stone BLDs. Added emissive color tinting to master material and set emissive to be zero in caves
- Committed missing GameplayTag edit
- Updated polar bear trophy assets to match current model
- Updated grizzly bear trophy assets
- Updated Buffalo Trophy assets to match current model
- Adding generic stomp audio to tusk and buffalo attacks and jump land. Also small spacial updates to stomps so they aren't as audible at very long distances
- Cleaned up new persistent blocker logic
- Adding heavy land audio and event to be used for various creatures moves including tusk. Removed reverbs from wrong places or added cave context to various creatures to stop random sounds in caves
- Persistent blockers can now be respawned in OW if an Operation depends on them being active
- Switch off Chromium Embedded Framework compile time option in Unreal
- Setting correct vocal priority for death vocal on juvi tusk. Also spawn rate adjustments to idle
- Fixup of formatting to fully exclude the ticket ID, as well as trailing whitespace
- Adjusting the generated jira message that gets added on P4 Submit
- Updated desert wolf trophy to match the current creature model
- Adding base bat assets and anims, also a temp BP implementation on insta gib on death, waiting for a couple more anims to come through for full implementation, AI setup to follow
- Assigning Tusker in AI setup
- Landscape Sculpting Pass and Cliff Pass, Red Quad and Purple Quad, Prometheus
- Added new mission icons
- Added Sand bank meshes to cover up Mesh holes, Greens Quad on Prometheus
- regeneration of sublevel and heightmap LODs for phase3 area, Prometheus (all done for now)
- Additional placement rules for new building pieces
- Adding tusk juvi flinch and death audio and idle and relax events and data table entries
- Added IMP & ice cliff meshes then blended in meshes, Ice Sheet Yellow Quad on Prometheus
- Added mesh variants and foliage types of LC Cliffs for use as ground cover in phase 3, Prometheus
- Adding fur splines for Tusker and Juvie + Corpses, just need hookup to Mount BP when its free
- WIP regeneration of sublevel LODs for phase3 area, Prometheus (x4_y2 - x5_y2)
- Regeneration of heightmap LODs for phase3 area, Prometheus
- Updated arctic mammoth trophy assets to correct size and matched Gfur to the creature asset
- Added desert mammoth trophy assets to the project
- Investigative prototype of rail snapping behaviour for dev testing
- WIP regeneration of sublevel LODs for phase3 area, Prometheus (x0_y0 - x3_y2) (part 2)
- WIP regeneration of sublevel LODs for phase3 area, Prometheus (x0_y0 - x3_y2)
- Landscape Sculpting Pass and Cliff Pass, Red Quad and Purple Quad, Prometheus
- Added Lava hunter trophy assets to the project
- Added Komodo trophy assets to project
- Added IMP & cliff meshes then blended in meshes, Ice Sheet Yellow Quad on Prometheus
- Updates to tusk volume and spacial and teenager tuskallo
- Adding prototype developer assets
- Expose CookedFoodModifierEffectiveness/Duration player stats and associated ConsumedModifierEffectiveness/Duration stats for food items
- Initial setup of new future ramp type, pending implementation of placement rules
- Flinch and death audio for tusker
- Seeds within the seed pouch now show the correct icon in the widget
- Adding more Tusker vocals, attack and aggro events and adjustments to attack whoosh spacial and general attack notify improvements
- Adding Tusk Idle and Relax event, data table entry etc
- Removed datatable refrences to no longer required new building pieces
