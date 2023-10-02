 Skip to content

Undercroft warriors update for 2 October 2023

tiny hotpatch

Build 12331202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

something something improved stability
(Just some preemptive background changes done to make sure that the game remains bug-free)

