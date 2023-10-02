something something improved stability
(Just some preemptive background changes done to make sure that the game remains bug-free)
Undercroft warriors update for 2 October 2023
tiny hotpatch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
something something improved stability
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2547141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update