Click For Points update for 25 October 2023

Guess what today is!

25 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's kinda crazy that CFP was made an entire year ago already! For a birthday "gift," I've added a few things, and like a real developer, broke others.

  1. CFP on Amazon Appstore!
    (btw I made cross-platform before other, more popular games...)

  2. Update!
    The update includes a revamp to the old upgrade system, and it's now a WEB (because upgrade trees are boring)! I also broke full screen... but I'll fix it later.

  3. (most important to some people) I think achievements work now!
    I don't know why they didn't work in the first place, but when I tested it, it worked.

  4. Two new songs!
    Upgrade web and finally options song!

That's all, and the next update is going to be even better...
Happy birthday CFP!

