Guess what today is!

It's kinda crazy that CFP was made an entire year ago already! For a birthday "gift," I've added a few things, and like a real developer, broke others.
-
CFP on Amazon Appstore!
(btw I made cross-platform before other, more popular games...)
-
Update!
The update includes a revamp to the old upgrade system, and it's now a WEB (because upgrade trees are boring)! I also broke full screen... but I'll fix it later.
-
(most important to some people) I think achievements work now!
I don't know why they didn't work in the first place, but when I tested it, it worked.
-
Two new songs!
Upgrade web and finally options song!
That's all, and the next update is going to be even better...
Happy birthday CFP!
Changed files in this update