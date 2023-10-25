Guess what today is!

Share · View all patches · Build 12331143 · Last edited 25 October 2023 – 18:09:27 UTC by Wendy

It's kinda crazy that CFP was made an entire year ago already! For a birthday "gift," I've added a few things, and like a real developer, broke others.

CFP on Amazon Appstore!

(btw I made cross-platform before other, more popular games...) Update!

The update includes a revamp to the old upgrade system, and it's now a WEB (because upgrade trees are boring)! I also broke full screen... but I'll fix it later. (most important to some people) I think achievements work now!

I don't know why they didn't work in the first place, but when I tested it, it worked. Two new songs!

Upgrade web and finally options song!

That's all, and the next update is going to be even better...

Happy birthday CFP!