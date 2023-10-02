 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Islands of the Caliph update for 2 October 2023

Updated to Version 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12331028 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I am really happy to be getting so much feedback on this game. I will admit, none of my previous releases prepared me for the amount of comments coming in, so I'm doing the best I can with the resources at my disposal.

With that said, I am hearing a lot about adding controller support. I am open to this, but I know it's not a quick fix. For now I have uploaded a preliminary controller layout via Steam. You can try that to see if it's suitable: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1845670/discussions/0/3877093659884860018/

Major Bugs:

I think the biggest problem was that the diseases were effecting your stamina incorrectly. They were supposed to eventually stop damaging you, like toxins, but lower your max stamina until cured. I did not realize this until players were getting immobilized too quickly.

Keybinding Requires you to restart the game after setting your keys. This is something I am also working on fixing but it will take a little more time to get right. https://steamcommunity.com/app/1845670/discussions/0/3877093659887376188/

Finally yes, the screen resolution dialogue is rubbish! https://steamcommunity.com/app/1845670/discussions/0/3877093297631716812/

So on to the update:
  • I was able to fix the disease issue. Diseases will deplete your maximum stamina until cured. But they will not deplete it all the way down to zero on a single infection. You would have to get many infections for that to happen.
  • Another big one was when a player died on Asad Island, the respawn was at the wrong height, and the character would get stuck in the ground. This should work correctly now.
  • I uploaded new, updated versions of the songs in stereo. I hope this fixes the positional music issue for Steam Deck players, but I have no idea. Someone on the forum said that this could also be fixed by setting the audio to MONO.
  • Two missing colliders were fixed. One was on the first island by the boat to the Isle of Tarbiyyah. The other was in the Ruins on the Isle of Hikmah.
  • Books were showing a value, but no one in the game buys books. I have fixed this in the game, but if you already found them the old value will still show. I apologize about this discrepancy.
  • Farmer Abdullah will now mention his club in the first conversation.
  • A "negative" sound effect was added when trying to rebind keys that are already assigned.
  • Some quest descriptions were updated to be more clear.
New Feature

This is just a preliminary test. F4 will now toggle the border for anyone who wants to play without the border. I may add it in as an option in the configuration file. But for now ... F4.

That's all for now. Hopefully later in the week I will have some kind of better controller support, and a better window size dialogue ready. Thanks for all the great reviews and all the suggestions!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1845671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link