Updated to Version 1.0.1

I am really happy to be getting so much feedback on this game. I will admit, none of my previous releases prepared me for the amount of comments coming in, so I'm doing the best I can with the resources at my disposal.

With that said, I am hearing a lot about adding controller support. I am open to this, but I know it's not a quick fix. For now I have uploaded a preliminary controller layout via Steam. You can try that to see if it's suitable: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1845670/discussions/0/3877093659884860018/

Major Bugs:

I think the biggest problem was that the diseases were effecting your stamina incorrectly. They were supposed to eventually stop damaging you, like toxins, but lower your max stamina until cured. I did not realize this until players were getting immobilized too quickly.

Keybinding Requires you to restart the game after setting your keys. This is something I am also working on fixing but it will take a little more time to get right. https://steamcommunity.com/app/1845670/discussions/0/3877093659887376188/

Finally yes, the screen resolution dialogue is rubbish! https://steamcommunity.com/app/1845670/discussions/0/3877093297631716812/

I was able to fix the disease issue. Diseases will deplete your maximum stamina until cured. But they will not deplete it all the way down to zero on a single infection. You would have to get many infections for that to happen.

Another big one was when a player died on Asad Island, the respawn was at the wrong height, and the character would get stuck in the ground. This should work correctly now.

I uploaded new, updated versions of the songs in stereo. I hope this fixes the positional music issue for Steam Deck players, but I have no idea. Someone on the forum said that this could also be fixed by setting the audio to MONO.

Two missing colliders were fixed. One was on the first island by the boat to the Isle of Tarbiyyah. The other was in the Ruins on the Isle of Hikmah.

Books were showing a value, but no one in the game buys books. I have fixed this in the game, but if you already found them the old value will still show. I apologize about this discrepancy.

Farmer Abdullah will now mention his club in the first conversation.

A "negative" sound effect was added when trying to rebind keys that are already assigned.

Some quest descriptions were updated to be more clear.

New Feature

This is just a preliminary test. F4 will now toggle the border for anyone who wants to play without the border. I may add it in as an option in the configuration file. But for now ... F4.

That's all for now. Hopefully later in the week I will have some kind of better controller support, and a better window size dialogue ready. Thanks for all the great reviews and all the suggestions!