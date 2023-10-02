Updated to Version 1.0.1

I am really happy to be getting so much feedback on this game. I will admit, none of my previous releases prepared me for the amount of comments coming in, so I'm doing the best I can with the resources at my disposal.
With that said, I am hearing a lot about adding controller support. I am open to this, but I know it's not a quick fix. For now I have uploaded a preliminary controller layout via Steam. You can try that to see if it's suitable: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1845670/discussions/0/3877093659884860018/
Major Bugs:
I think the biggest problem was that the diseases were effecting your stamina incorrectly. They were supposed to eventually stop damaging you, like toxins, but lower your max stamina until cured. I did not realize this until players were getting immobilized too quickly.
Keybinding Requires you to restart the game after setting your keys. This is something I am also working on fixing but it will take a little more time to get right. https://steamcommunity.com/app/1845670/discussions/0/3877093659887376188/
Finally yes, the screen resolution dialogue is rubbish! https://steamcommunity.com/app/1845670/discussions/0/3877093297631716812/
So on to the update:
- I was able to fix the disease issue. Diseases will deplete your maximum stamina until cured. But they will not deplete it all the way down to zero on a single infection. You would have to get many infections for that to happen.
- Another big one was when a player died on Asad Island, the respawn was at the wrong height, and the character would get stuck in the ground. This should work correctly now.
- I uploaded new, updated versions of the songs in stereo. I hope this fixes the positional music issue for Steam Deck players, but I have no idea. Someone on the forum said that this could also be fixed by setting the audio to MONO.
- Two missing colliders were fixed. One was on the first island by the boat to the Isle of Tarbiyyah. The other was in the Ruins on the Isle of Hikmah.
- Books were showing a value, but no one in the game buys books. I have fixed this in the game, but if you already found them the old value will still show. I apologize about this discrepancy.
- Farmer Abdullah will now mention his club in the first conversation.
- A "negative" sound effect was added when trying to rebind keys that are already assigned.
- Some quest descriptions were updated to be more clear.
New Feature
This is just a preliminary test. F4 will now toggle the border for anyone who wants to play without the border. I may add it in as an option in the configuration file. But for now ... F4.
That's all for now. Hopefully later in the week I will have some kind of better controller support, and a better window size dialogue ready. Thanks for all the great reviews and all the suggestions!
Changed files in this update