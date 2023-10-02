Build 0.312

-major asset tidy up to improve game size and possibly performance and load times

-Fix resolution at start for 1080p equivalent at system aspect.

-Removed use of Hover and f1 trailer mode as causing bug reports!

-Update trailer and cheat mode keys with text alerts accordingly.

How it works is:

-Press f11 5 times to activate cheat mode (resource-free fabricator)

-Press f11 a 6th time to get a bunch of free stuff

-Press f11 a 7th time to activate Trailer Mode,

Whereby:

-f10 will summon a large base attack

-f8 will fix camera at current position

-f9 will reset camera