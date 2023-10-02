-major asset tidy up to improve game size and possibly performance and load times
-Fix resolution at start for 1080p equivalent at system aspect.
-Removed use of Hover and f1 trailer mode as causing bug reports!
-Update trailer and cheat mode keys with text alerts accordingly.
How it works is:
-Press f11 5 times to activate cheat mode (resource-free fabricator)
-Press f11 a 6th time to get a bunch of free stuff
-Press f11 a 7th time to activate Trailer Mode,
Whereby:
-f10 will summon a large base attack
-f8 will fix camera at current position
-f9 will reset camera
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 2 October 2023
Build 0.312
