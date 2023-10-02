 Skip to content

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 2 October 2023

Patch 1.00.002 is live! Minor fixes.

Patch 1.00.002 is live! Minor fixes.

Build 12330866 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted the opacity of the non-selectable houses.
  • Corrected a bug where you could spam the EMF-POD on and off without delay.
  • Corrected audio bug where ghosts would spam audio lines.
  • Corrected bug where if smudges burned out on steps and player turned off could spawn inventory without dropping smudge.
  • Corrected bug where relics could be unlocked before all required evidence was obtained on some ghosts.
  • Increased robustness when calling the required variable for releasing and exorcising.

