- Adjusted the opacity of the non-selectable houses.
- Corrected a bug where you could spam the EMF-POD on and off without delay.
- Corrected audio bug where ghosts would spam audio lines.
- Corrected bug where if smudges burned out on steps and player turned off could spawn inventory without dropping smudge.
- Corrected bug where relics could be unlocked before all required evidence was obtained on some ghosts.
- Increased robustness when calling the required variable for releasing and exorcising.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 2 October 2023
Patch 1.00.002 is live! Minor fixes.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
