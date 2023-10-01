What Lies Below

Discord Changelog

Just a heads up, you can't find the full changelog here, that will be on our discord server or on our website.

New Region

Beneath the Star Shaman's temple, under the soft soil of the marsh, is a remnant of a civilization long deceased. Be careful not to lose your way in these winding catacombs, and see if you can find an escape, before something else finds you...

The Crypts, although there are no "standard" levels within, has tons of content and lots of secrets for you to find while exploring. Unlike other regions, where you are perfectly safe outside levels, the monsters in the Crypts will always be hunting you, creating a feeling of suspense like no other areas in Bana Simulator. Be careful not to make a sound, you don't want to know what happens to Banas when these ancient aberrations catch one...

Bow Rework

All bow type weapons have been given an incredible rework.

Now you can use the numerous items you collect across your journey to fletch your own arrows with special powers! Press "r" in combat to open the fletching menu, where you can craft arrows ranging from reinforced sticks to celestial arrows of mass destruction.

Rain

I really hope you all know what rain is.