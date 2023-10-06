Virtual Circuit Board - 1.0 Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 12330786 · Last edited 6 October 2023 – 17:06:11 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

I'm glad to announce that the 1.0 update is now available, marking the end of Virtual Circuit Board's Early Access journey!

Check out the full list of changes below.

Blueprint Library

Added a Blueprint Library that allows players to create their own collection of circuits, complete with titles, descriptions, and tags. The library displays preview images of the blueprints, includes search functionality, and supports tag-based filtering for easy navigation.

Adjusted the blueprint format to support text data blocks for the blueprint’s name, description, and tags. More details can be found at the Blueprint Specification page in the User Guide.

Sample Projects

Added a compact version of the 32-bit Computer.

UI/UX

Added shortcut for changing the current ink variant with “Ctrl + Shift + Wheel Up/Down”.

Added support for opening a project when a file path is passed as an argument to the game’s executable file.

Adjusted the Recent Projects list to display autosaved projects separately and include recently opened projects, not just recently saved ones.

Fixes