Patch 1.2 - October 1, 2023

Patch 1.2

In this update we wanted to allow more players to enjoy the game. Rough localization has been added along with some midgame flow adjustments.

Updates

-Icons added to each button for better readability and multi language adaptation.

-Multi country localization added.

-Gem location adjustments to give better game flow and goal setting.

-Obstacle animation timing in mid game adjusted to allow for faster run times.

-Added more space debris on certain challenging jumps to give more readability to the landing.

-Rare instances of players getting stuck have been fixed. If encountered again, please leave feedback in the bugs community discussion.

Upcoming Changes

We want the game to feel more alive and will be adding some new hidden objectives and achievements >:). Keep an eye out for teasers.

We will be releasing continuous updates as time goes on and are always open to hearing your ideas and bug finds. Please check out our pinned community discussion to leave feedback!