Update 1.0.2

Patch notes:
General Fixes:
- Fixed Discharger spamming ammo pickup/fail notifs when plugged in.
- Fixed many achievements not working.
- Fixed human's limbs sometimes BONKing them if detached with the guitar, causing extra damage.
- Fixed a crash caused by invalid collision check on game load.
- Optimised performance-heavy projectiles when used in full-auto weapons during the dream sequence.
- Hopefully fixed Taurissan key tubs not opening on lower framerates.
- Fixed being able to lock yourself inside a Factory secret area.
- Fixed being able to clip inside the Factory blast door and get stuck.
- Fixed Boomer Juice being vegan, despite containing goat by-products.
- Picture frames will no longer collide with the player after they are broken.
- Fixed eating a cooked empty mug being a vegan infraction.
- Fixed Egg's bedroom door always falling inwards when starting Apartment level.
- Slightly improved Factory conveyor puzzle on lower framerates.
- Fixed being able to sequence-break the Factory conveyor puzzle and get stuck.
- Turned off mipmaps for a few textures that include crucial text.
- Fixed not being able to pick up the Fertilauncher at the beginning of Farm if you have found one early and have full ammo.
- Fixed vehicles continuing to fully accelerate away from you for 1.2 seconds after exiting while holding accelerate.
- Fixed firing a weapon in a car wasting your ammo.
- Fixed being able to fire your gun while looking at a CCTV screen.
- Fixed the door that opens after the Sewer Depths boss fight being closed if you load game.
- Fixed weapon-giving arena cards stating that enemies will drop ammo if the weapon does not have ammo, and NOT stating they'll drop ammo if the weapon DOES have ammo.
- Fixed zombie blood appearing as vomit in a blender funnel.
- Fixed a crash caused if the incremental achievement save gets corrupted.
- Fixes for inventory screen scaling on non-16:9 screen ratios.
- Fixes for extension cord reliablity.
- Fixed Taurissan not counting as an enemy.
- Fixed GO button on New Game not having a sound.
- Fixed a whole bunch of issues regarding the registering of enemy deaths.
- Fixed Factory ending not actually killing everything.
- Fixed inventory tooltips being able to go off screen.
- Hopefully fixed being able to sequence-break the end of Farm.
- Fixed incorrect invisible walls in Cumbubblingham.
- Added a checkbox on New Game to optionally delete all your collectables and start fully fresh.
- Level select warning text modified to correctly represent how achievements are handled when not starting from level 1.
- Removed third-person mode.
- Removed Pisstol from Sheffie and PISSCO level select areas.
- Added more fan art.
- Fixed killing baby flies being vegan.
- Fixed various USE prompts showing E as the use key regardless of config.
Arena fixes and changes:
- Removed bleach round on wave 4 of arena level 1.
- Nerfed bleach pootank in arena mode.
- Fixed the card for unlocking next arena not having the right image.
- Nerfed enemy "Hasty Pootanks" card.
- Nerfed enemy health regen card.
- Nerfed increase max health card.
- Nerfed Builder's Tea card.
- Fixed death screen sometimes telling you to "try flaccid mode" even though there's no difficulties in arena.
- Exploding fireworks packs now do siginificantly less damage to egg.
- Improvements to enemy navigation and collision on Arena map 2.
- Added Kill-Zs to arena maps.
