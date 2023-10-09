 Skip to content

77p egg: Eggwife update for 9 October 2023

Update 1.0.2

Update 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12330750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes:

General Fixes:

  • Fixed Discharger spamming ammo pickup/fail notifs when plugged in.
  • Fixed many achievements not working.
  • Fixed human's limbs sometimes BONKing them if detached with the guitar, causing extra damage.
  • Fixed a crash caused by invalid collision check on game load.
  • Optimised performance-heavy projectiles when used in full-auto weapons during the dream sequence.
  • Hopefully fixed Taurissan key tubs not opening on lower framerates.
  • Fixed being able to lock yourself inside a Factory secret area.
  • Fixed being able to clip inside the Factory blast door and get stuck.
  • Fixed Boomer Juice being vegan, despite containing goat by-products.
  • Picture frames will no longer collide with the player after they are broken.
  • Fixed eating a cooked empty mug being a vegan infraction.
  • Fixed Egg's bedroom door always falling inwards when starting Apartment level.
  • Slightly improved Factory conveyor puzzle on lower framerates.
  • Fixed being able to sequence-break the Factory conveyor puzzle and get stuck.
  • Turned off mipmaps for a few textures that include crucial text.
  • Fixed not being able to pick up the Fertilauncher at the beginning of Farm if you have found one early and have full ammo.
  • Fixed vehicles continuing to fully accelerate away from you for 1.2 seconds after exiting while holding accelerate.
  • Fixed firing a weapon in a car wasting your ammo.
  • Fixed being able to fire your gun while looking at a CCTV screen.
  • Fixed the door that opens after the Sewer Depths boss fight being closed if you load game.
  • Fixed weapon-giving arena cards stating that enemies will drop ammo if the weapon does not have ammo, and NOT stating they'll drop ammo if the weapon DOES have ammo.
  • Fixed zombie blood appearing as vomit in a blender funnel.
  • Fixed a crash caused if the incremental achievement save gets corrupted.
  • Fixes for inventory screen scaling on non-16:9 screen ratios.
  • Fixes for extension cord reliablity.
  • Fixed Taurissan not counting as an enemy.
  • Fixed GO button on New Game not having a sound.
  • Fixed a whole bunch of issues regarding the registering of enemy deaths.
  • Fixed Factory ending not actually killing everything.
  • Fixed inventory tooltips being able to go off screen.
  • Hopefully fixed being able to sequence-break the end of Farm.
  • Fixed incorrect invisible walls in Cumbubblingham.
  • Added a checkbox on New Game to optionally delete all your collectables and start fully fresh.
  • Level select warning text modified to correctly represent how achievements are handled when not starting from level 1.
  • Removed third-person mode.
  • Removed Pisstol from Sheffie and PISSCO level select areas.
  • Added more fan art.
  • Fixed killing baby flies being vegan.
  • Fixed various USE prompts showing E as the use key regardless of config.

Arena fixes and changes:

  • Removed bleach round on wave 4 of arena level 1.
  • Nerfed bleach pootank in arena mode.
  • Fixed the card for unlocking next arena not having the right image.
  • Nerfed enemy "Hasty Pootanks" card.
  • Nerfed enemy health regen card.
  • Nerfed increase max health card.
  • Nerfed Builder's Tea card.
  • Fixed death screen sometimes telling you to "try flaccid mode" even though there's no difficulties in arena.
  • Exploding fireworks packs now do siginificantly less damage to egg.
  • Improvements to enemy navigation and collision on Arena map 2.
  • Added Kill-Zs to arena maps.

