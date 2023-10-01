 Skip to content

Spell Disk update for 1 October 2023

Spell Disk 0.4.4b hotfix

Build 12330736

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted the survivor map's boundary to be more stable. Players will not go out of bounds if they are hit back by enemy attacks.
  • Hovering over the weapon slot in the base mode will display the current attack damage percentage.
  • Fixed the image offset in the Survivor class's image in the inventory.
  • Adjusted the strength of the pulsing boots artifacts. Instead of filling the stamina completely, it will now partially fill the stamina (less effectively in survivor mode).
  • Increased the visibility of the moth enemy's powdery dust attack.
  • Adjusted audio handling for the sorceress enemy's laser. The sound of the laser will become louder as it gets closer to the player and quieter as it moves away. In future updates, this new handling system may be implemented at multiple points in the game where the distance from the continuous sound is significant.

Changed files in this update

