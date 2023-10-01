Cones in space 3.3!

Happy halloween you cumbersome cones! Today is october the first, and so a spooky halloween update and halloween event has been added to cones in space!
-fixed larptic core z jank
-added halloween themed stuff
when you play during october
-added jacky boss
-added particles when breaking structures
-added sounds when breaking structures
-most structures give you recources back when breaking
-added sounds for pushing buttons
-added the following footstep noises
wood
stone
ice
grass
snow
-added permanent pumpkins to keep, even after halloween!
-added rocket jumping (press RMB)
enjoy!
Changed files in this update