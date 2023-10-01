 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cones in Space update for 1 October 2023

Cones in space 3.3!

Share · View all patches · Build 12330704 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy halloween you cumbersome cones! Today is october the first, and so a spooky halloween update and halloween event has been added to cones in space!

-fixed larptic core z jank
-added halloween themed stuff
when you play during october
-added jacky boss
-added particles when breaking structures
-added sounds when breaking structures
-most structures give you recources back when breaking
-added sounds for pushing buttons
-added the following footstep noises
wood
stone
ice
grass
snow
-added permanent pumpkins to keep, even after halloween!
-added rocket jumping (press RMB)

enjoy!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2470651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link