Cones in space 3.3!

Happy halloween you cumbersome cones! Today is october the first, and so a spooky halloween update and halloween event has been added to cones in space!

-fixed larptic core z jank

-added halloween themed stuff

when you play during october

-added jacky boss

-added particles when breaking structures

-added sounds when breaking structures

-most structures give you recources back when breaking

-added sounds for pushing buttons

-added the following footstep noises

wood

stone

ice

grass

snow

-added permanent pumpkins to keep, even after halloween!

-added rocket jumping (press RMB)

enjoy!