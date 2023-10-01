-
Optimized a portion of the textures by utilizing texture atlases, which should alleviate the load on the graphics card and reduce RAM usage,
Implemented further optimizations for characters roaming the world.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 1 October 2023
Sixth performance patch
