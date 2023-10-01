 Skip to content

Tough Love Arena update for 1 October 2023

0.105.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12330658 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log

  • Matchmaking has been rewritten to now run in the background
  • Now when you start matchmaking, you can back out and go do other things like Local VS or Training
  • There is a new matchmaking indicator in the bottom left, above the game version
  • When the matchmaker is idle, click the indicator to start searching for a Casual Match
  • When the matchmaker it in progress, click the indicator to stop searching
  • Whenever you finish fighting, you will now have an option to requeue
  • Ranked: You can now see the MMR you gained from an opponent rage quitting

Changed files in this update

