You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log
- Matchmaking has been rewritten to now run in the background
- Now when you start matchmaking, you can back out and go do other things like Local VS or Training
- There is a new matchmaking indicator in the bottom left, above the game version
- When the matchmaker is idle, click the indicator to start searching for a Casual Match
- When the matchmaker it in progress, click the indicator to stop searching
- Whenever you finish fighting, you will now have an option to requeue
- Ranked: You can now see the MMR you gained from an opponent rage quitting
Changed files in this update