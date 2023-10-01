Fixed a bug where finishing the game, then immediately starting a new game would cause bugged saves that couldn't progress past the first memory room. If you still have a save of a playthrough where this happened, that playthrough can't be fixed because the save itself is the problem, you will have to manually delete that save and/or start again. Although it's only a few minutes into the game where this happens, I apologize for any inconvenience.
Jishogi update for 1 October 2023
Hotfix 1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1960891 Depot 1960891
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update