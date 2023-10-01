 Skip to content

Jishogi update for 1 October 2023

Hotfix 1.0.5

Fixed a bug where finishing the game, then immediately starting a new game would cause bugged saves that couldn't progress past the first memory room. If you still have a save of a playthrough where this happened, that playthrough can't be fixed because the save itself is the problem, you will have to manually delete that save and/or start again. Although it's only a few minutes into the game where this happens, I apologize for any inconvenience.

