Sprites, Lights, Bugfixes

v1.27.0

A smaller content update this time as the primary focus was on writing the next few campaign levels, which were previously only outlines. As for the content in this update, most of it will only show up in the upcoming campaign level, but most of the new content and features will be added to past levels as well.

Full Changelog

Added

Overhead lights

Sprites for characters appearing in the upcoming campaign level

World-space waypoints for objective markers.

Changed

Garbage bin and bed sorting layers changed to render below characters

Code refactoring

Fixed

APRF officers now randomize appearance from the correct list

Removed