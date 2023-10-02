Sprites, Lights, Bugfixes

v1.27.0
A smaller content update this time as the primary focus was on writing the next few campaign levels, which were previously only outlines. As for the content in this update, most of it will only show up in the upcoming campaign level, but most of the new content and features will be added to past levels as well.
Full Changelog
Added
- Overhead lights
- Sprites for characters appearing in the upcoming campaign level
- World-space waypoints for objective markers.
Changed
- Garbage bin and bed sorting layers changed to render below characters
- Code refactoring
Fixed
- APRF officers now randomize appearance from the correct list
Removed
- Unused enemy spawnpoints from the “Old Friends” and “Rule of Law” campaign levels
Changed files in this update