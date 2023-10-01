 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Defending Lydia Collier update for 1 October 2023

Defending Lydia Collier v.0.15.7 Update Released

Share · View all patches · Build 12330613 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Defending Lydia Collier v.0.15.7 Released!

Featuring new content for Tiffany, Sophie and Vanessa!

This update expands the scenes on the island following Tiffany's wedding, opening up some new variations to existing paths and adding in brand new content for Tiffany, Vanessa and Sophie!

589 new images and a new animation are included with this update!

Following on from the v.0.15.7 update, Stephanie and Lydia's update will be coming soon and will be released on Halloween!

**Thanks for all the new and continued support!

White Phantom**

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2065801 Depot 2065801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link