Defending Lydia Collier v.0.15.7 Update Released

Defending Lydia Collier v.0.15.7 Released!

Featuring new content for Tiffany, Sophie and Vanessa!

This update expands the scenes on the island following Tiffany's wedding, opening up some new variations to existing paths and adding in brand new content for Tiffany, Vanessa and Sophie!

589 new images and a new animation are included with this update!

Following on from the v.0.15.7 update, Stephanie and Lydia's update will be coming soon and will be released on Halloween!

**Thanks for all the new and continued support!

White Phantom**