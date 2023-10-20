TRESPASSER is Now Available on Steam with a New Update!

TRESPASSER will turn 2 on October 27. To celebrate, I have launched the game on Steam with a brand-new update! Read below for more details:
- TRESPASSER is now available on Steam for free!
- Added an Easter egg to the main menu.
- Changed most of Henry’s animations. TRESPASSER’s animations have also improved a bit.
- Changed the dialogue in the secret ending.
- Enemies should no longer oddly rotate towards you if you get close enough to them while they’re chasing you.
- Tips now automatically update when accessing new dialogue.
- Adjusted the chase music.
- Improved Xbox controller support and menu navigation.
- Improved enemy rotation around objects.
- Performance and memory usage optimizations.
- Fixed several bugs.
If you enjoy hide and seek horror games, TRESPASSER is a great choice for you! Don't forget that the game also has a sequel here on Steam as well: