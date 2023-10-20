 Skip to content

TRESPASSER update for 20 October 2023

TRESPASSER is Now Available on Steam with a New Update!

Build 12330475

Patchnotes via Steam Community

TRESPASSER will turn 2 on October 27. To celebrate, I have launched the game on Steam with a brand-new update! Read below for more details:

  • TRESPASSER is now available on Steam for free!
  • Added an Easter egg to the main menu.
  • Changed most of Henry’s animations. TRESPASSER’s animations have also improved a bit.
  • Changed the dialogue in the secret ending.
  • Enemies should no longer oddly rotate towards you if you get close enough to them while they’re chasing you.
  • Tips now automatically update when accessing new dialogue.
  • Adjusted the chase music.
  • Improved Xbox controller support and menu navigation.
  • Improved enemy rotation around objects.
  • Performance and memory usage optimizations.
  • Fixed several bugs.

If you enjoy hide and seek horror games, TRESPASSER is a great choice for you! Don't forget that the game also has a sequel here on Steam as well:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2010930/TRESPASSER_2/

