TRESPASSER is Now Available on Steam with a New Update!

TRESPASSER will turn 2 on October 27. To celebrate, I have launched the game on Steam with a brand-new update! Read below for more details:

TRESPASSER is now available on Steam for free!

Added an Easter egg to the main menu.

Changed most of Henry’s animations. TRESPASSER’s animations have also improved a bit.

Changed the dialogue in the secret ending.

Enemies should no longer oddly rotate towards you if you get close enough to them while they’re chasing you.

Tips now automatically update when accessing new dialogue.

Adjusted the chase music.

Improved Xbox controller support and menu navigation.

Improved enemy rotation around objects.

Performance and memory usage optimizations.

Fixed several bugs.

If you enjoy hide and seek horror games, TRESPASSER is a great choice for you! Don't forget that the game also has a sequel here on Steam as well:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2010930/TRESPASSER_2/