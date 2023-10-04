 Skip to content

IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover Blitz update for 4 October 2023

Patch 5.039 Is Here!

Greetings pilots,

We have a fresh patch for you, including mostly fixes of some annoying bugs you've found! Please, take a short break from the unending flying journey and familiarize yourselves with the Change Log.

Don't get spooked by the update's size (13GB), the reason for that is that we discovered a corruption in the packed game data. In consquence we had to repack all of it and you now have to download all of it. On the birght side this also means that the next updates will be much smaller in size than what we got used to in the past year

Until next time!

==== CHANGE LOG ====

*** Fix: Gladiator Turn needle now moves correctly. [MicroWave]

*** Fix: Bf-109 F all subvariants: Invisible radiator grilles made
visible.

*** Fix: Macchi C.202 all pits: Superfluous fuel gauge removed.

*** Fix: Ju-88 A-1 bombardier pit: Bombsight side slip now works.

*** Fix: Wellington Ic Late bombardier pit: Allowing forward movement of the collimator on the Mk XIV bombsight.

*** Fix: He-111 P-2 pilot pit: Repeater compass now shows correct values.

*** Fix: Italian planes no-cockpit view [CTRL][F1]: Compass now shows correct heading.

*** Fix: Italian fighters pits: Compass markings corrected to historical.

*** Update: Getting Started and Troubleshooting Guide - Czech.pdf

