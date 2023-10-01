 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sleeve Shock update for 1 October 2023

October Update: It's a Heist!

Share · View all patches · Build 12330450 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We finally get out of the apartment!
New worldmap system implemented that will allow you to customize your routes
New character introduced!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2499701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link