Path of Exile update for 2 October 2023

Crucible Microtransactions and Stash Bundle Now Available

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Microtransactions from the Crucible Mystery Box are now available in the store! We've individually priced each set of items based on its type and rarity.

The Crucible Stash Bundle is also being released today! This microtransaction applies a skin to your Stash and Guild Stash in your hideout to make them look like the Crucible Box! Check it out in the video below.

Check out all the other Crucible microtransactions by watching the video below. You can also view the full range in the store by pressing M in-game.

Thanks for your support!

