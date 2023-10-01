 Skip to content

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 1 October 2023

Swoop & Fix

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 1 October 2023

  • Whiskers can now Swoop, dealing more damage when attacking with some distance to build up speed.

  • Whiskers attack flight now accelerates a bit slower.

  • Wooden platforms no longer break if you land on them while bird-gliding. (Suggested by Cosmaru.)

  • Increased wall item amount by ~50%.

  • Fixed infusion mode revealing wall items. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed wall items being visible to client players.

  • Fixed wall items being able to spawn in indestructible walls.

  • Fixed various things rotating when you grab them. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed Valkyrie infusion not working properly on Valkyrie. (Reported by Fwutters.)

