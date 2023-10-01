-
Whiskers can now Swoop, dealing more damage when attacking with some distance to build up speed.
Whiskers attack flight now accelerates a bit slower.
Wooden platforms no longer break if you land on them while bird-gliding. (Suggested by Cosmaru.)
Increased wall item amount by ~50%.
Fixed infusion mode revealing wall items. (Reported by Cellestus.)
Fixed wall items being visible to client players.
Fixed wall items being able to spawn in indestructible walls.
Fixed various things rotating when you grab them. (Reported by Cellestus.)
Fixed Valkyrie infusion not working properly on Valkyrie. (Reported by Fwutters.)
Gatedelvers Playtest update for 1 October 2023
Swoop & Fix
Patchnotes
