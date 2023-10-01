Update v1.04 - Oct 1st - Balance Patch

We want to thank everyone for playing and giving your feedback on Savant - Ascent REMIX! As we're working to add more content to the game, we're also listening to your comments on the game in general.
Today, we have worked on a balance patch to make enemies less bullet-spongy, also addressing one of the more elusive bosses of the game! Read on for a full list of changes:
-
Power Shots now stack damage on tougher enemies. Some enemies can now be one shotted with a well-placed & fully charged Power Shot.
-
Damage from Power Shots have been reduced for all enemies (as a compensation for multi-hits).
-
Reduced Crystal Bat HP from 5 to 3.
-
Reduced Scarecrow HP from 55 to 50.
-
Reduced Flailer HP from 45 to 40.
-
Reduced Swooper HP from 5 to 3.
-
Reduced Iron Chopper HP from 5 to 3.
-
Reduced Chester HP from 15 to 10.
-
Reduced Buzz Saw HP from 10 to 7
-
Reduced Chain-a-Rang HP reduced from 20 to 10 (once shield has been disabled)
-
Reduced Voven HP from 75 to 50.
-
Reduced Ghost Baby HP from 15 to 10.
-
Reduced Ninja Drills HP from 10 to 5
-
Valchemist can now be hit by normal projectiles. Watch out for his black-hole attack, it will absorb your missiles and grow larger!
-
Increased HIT-combo fade delay from 1.5sec to 2 sec.
We are now working on additional content for the Survival Mode for tomorrow. Check back ːsteamhappyː
Changed files in this update