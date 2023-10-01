 Skip to content

Savant - Ascent REMIX update for 1 October 2023

Update v1.04 - Oct 1st - Balance Patch

Build 12330341

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We want to thank everyone for playing and giving your feedback on Savant - Ascent REMIX! As we're working to add more content to the game, we're also listening to your comments on the game in general.

Today, we have worked on a balance patch to make enemies less bullet-spongy, also addressing one of the more elusive bosses of the game! Read on for a full list of changes:

  • Power Shots now stack damage on tougher enemies. Some enemies can now be one shotted with a well-placed & fully charged Power Shot.

  • Damage from Power Shots have been reduced for all enemies (as a compensation for multi-hits).

  • Reduced Crystal Bat HP from 5 to 3.

  • Reduced Scarecrow HP from 55 to 50.

  • Reduced Flailer HP from 45 to 40.

  • Reduced Swooper HP from 5 to 3.

  • Reduced Iron Chopper HP from 5 to 3.

  • Reduced Chester HP from 15 to 10.

  • Reduced Buzz Saw HP from 10 to 7

  • Reduced Chain-a-Rang HP reduced from 20 to 10 (once shield has been disabled)

  • Reduced Voven HP from 75 to 50.

  • Reduced Ghost Baby HP from 15 to 10.

  • Reduced Ninja Drills HP from 10 to 5

  • Valchemist can now be hit by normal projectiles. Watch out for his black-hole attack, it will absorb your missiles and grow larger!

  • Increased HIT-combo fade delay from 1.5sec to 2 sec.

We are now working on additional content for the Survival Mode for tomorrow. Check back ːsteamhappyː

