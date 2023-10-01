Update v1.04 - Oct 1st - Balance Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12330341 · Last edited 1 October 2023 – 21:39:05 UTC by Wendy

We want to thank everyone for playing and giving your feedback on Savant - Ascent REMIX! As we're working to add more content to the game, we're also listening to your comments on the game in general.

Today, we have worked on a balance patch to make enemies less bullet-spongy, also addressing one of the more elusive bosses of the game! Read on for a full list of changes:

Power Shots now stack damage on tougher enemies. Some enemies can now be one shotted with a well-placed & fully charged Power Shot.

Damage from Power Shots have been reduced for all enemies (as a compensation for multi-hits).

Reduced Crystal Bat HP from 5 to 3.

Reduced Scarecrow HP from 55 to 50.

Reduced Flailer HP from 45 to 40.

Reduced Swooper HP from 5 to 3.

Reduced Iron Chopper HP from 5 to 3.

Reduced Chester HP from 15 to 10.

Reduced Buzz Saw HP from 10 to 7

Reduced Chain-a-Rang HP reduced from 20 to 10 (once shield has been disabled)

Reduced Voven HP from 75 to 50.

Reduced Ghost Baby HP from 15 to 10.

Reduced Ninja Drills HP from 10 to 5

Valchemist can now be hit by normal projectiles. Watch out for his black-hole attack, it will absorb your missiles and grow larger!

Increased HIT-combo fade delay from 1.5sec to 2 sec.

We are now working on additional content for the Survival Mode for tomorrow. Check back ːsteamhappyː