New Guns & Story Content Is Live Now!

Hello pirates!
Today we are finally announcing the guns and new story content patch. I know this is not enough but it is a starting line of a new way for the story. I don't want to spoil you but I shared some visuals about the new patch.
[spoiler] *The Skeleton Sunken City[/spoiler]
New Guns
Improvements
- While swimming underwater, it is now possible to move vertically up and down independently of the camera direction using jump and avoidance buttons.
- Underwater, you can now consume elixirs or any type of liquid beverage.
- The underwater camera now focuses on the character's body instead of their feet. This makes it easier to swim in the direction the camera is facing.
- The remaining time for each stage can now be visually tracked when searching.
Fixed Issues
- Swords were disappearing from the hands of resurrected soldiers and pirate characters, making them invulnerable.
- When changing the game's language selection, the names on the map were not updated.
[spoiler] *A selfie of the new skeleton characters[/spoiler]
New Additions
- Occasionally, poison can be obtained from snakes. This poison can be used in various tools or traded.
- With the breath elixir, the player can hold their breath underwater for a longer period.
- Enemies and animals can be incapacitated from a distance with pistols and bullets.
[spoiler] *Say hi to our new friendly monster[/spoiler]
Also, the new ship will be added with the next patch! I hope you will enjoy the game and thank you so much for your patience and support!
