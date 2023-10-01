New Guns & Story Content Is Live Now!

Hello pirates!



Today we are finally announcing the guns and new story content patch. I know this is not enough but it is a starting line of a new way for the story. I don't want to spoil you but I shared some visuals about the new patch.



[spoiler] *The Skeleton Sunken City[/spoiler]

New Guns

Improvements

While swimming underwater, it is now possible to move vertically up and down independently of the camera direction using jump and avoidance buttons.

Underwater, you can now consume elixirs or any type of liquid beverage.

The underwater camera now focuses on the character's body instead of their feet. This makes it easier to swim in the direction the camera is facing.

The remaining time for each stage can now be visually tracked when searching.

Fixed Issues

Swords were disappearing from the hands of resurrected soldiers and pirate characters, making them invulnerable.

When changing the game's language selection, the names on the map were not updated.



[spoiler] *A selfie of the new skeleton characters[/spoiler]

New Additions

Occasionally, poison can be obtained from snakes. This poison can be used in various tools or traded.

With the breath elixir, the player can hold their breath underwater for a longer period.

Enemies and animals can be incapacitated from a distance with pistols and bullets.



[spoiler] *Say hi to our new friendly monster[/spoiler]

Also, the new ship will be added with the next patch! I hope you will enjoy the game and thank you so much for your patience and support!