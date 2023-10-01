 Skip to content

Captain Bones: A Pirate''s Journey update for 1 October 2023

New Guns & Story Content Is Live Now!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello pirates!


Today we are finally announcing the guns and new story content patch. I know this is not enough but it is a starting line of a new way for the story. I don't want to spoil you but I shared some visuals about the new patch.


[spoiler] *The Skeleton Sunken City[/spoiler]

New Guns

Improvements

  • While swimming underwater, it is now possible to move vertically up and down independently of the camera direction using jump and avoidance buttons.
  • Underwater, you can now consume elixirs or any type of liquid beverage.
  • The underwater camera now focuses on the character's body instead of their feet. This makes it easier to swim in the direction the camera is facing.
  • The remaining time for each stage can now be visually tracked when searching.

Fixed Issues

  • Swords were disappearing from the hands of resurrected soldiers and pirate characters, making them invulnerable.
  • When changing the game's language selection, the names on the map were not updated.


[spoiler] *A selfie of the new skeleton characters[/spoiler]

New Additions

  • Occasionally, poison can be obtained from snakes. This poison can be used in various tools or traded.
  • With the breath elixir, the player can hold their breath underwater for a longer period.
  • Enemies and animals can be incapacitated from a distance with pistols and bullets.


[spoiler] *Say hi to our new friendly monster[/spoiler]

Also, the new ship will be added with the next patch! I hope you will enjoy the game and thank you so much for your patience and support!

