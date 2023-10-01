Spooky Season is here!

Greetings vikings!

And welcome to Nordic Ashes Spooky Season! ːNA_Normalː

Beginning today, October 1st until November 2nd we are celebrating pumpkin spice and embracing darkness (very dramatic).

As we did last year, Midgard will be decorated with pumpkins and spiderwebs. Spooky themed Relics will make an appearance again, this time with their own ascensions (can you believe last year we didn’t have any ascensions at all? So much has changed ːNA_Gnokiː)

Please notice that themed relics will appear more often than regular ones.

On that note, you may disable the Halloween event on the Settings panel if you prefer to play regular runs.

And of course, we couldn’t publish a Halloween update with just a little bit of content. We wanted to go BIG and decided to create a new character and a spooky character skin to join our family! We also designed these beautiful wallpapers so you can download them and keep them!

New Character: BLUD!

Hidden inside a tombstone, a malignant creature has awakened…

With a new set of skills and his own way of surviving, Blud came here to disrupt Ragnarok and beat up some monsters!

This is also our tribute to Vampire Survivors, the game that made this genre accessible to millions of players! We hope you enjoy Blud and his easter egg-ish way of unlocking him! ːNA_RedHeartː

As much as Blud can be Halloween related, this is NOT part of the Spooky season, the release dates simply coincided. This means he is a permanent character and you will always be able to unlock him.

Amaranth Catrina

Welcome Amaranth and all her plant fellows dressed up as terrific monsters :D

Unlock her skin during the Spooky season and keep it forever!

We hope you enjoy this update, we had so much fun designing the all new content ːNA_Crystalː

Let us know what you think!

If you find any issues or bugs, feel free to contact us so we can solve them as soon as possible.

Have a nice weekend!

